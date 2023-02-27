LOCUSTS HAVE NO KING West Coast Premiere to be Presented at New Conservatory Theatre Center This Spring

In April, New Conservatory Theatre Center will present the West Coast premiere of C. Julian Jiménez's profane and profound Locusts Have No King. This captivating portrait of the battle between living your truth and living your faith will be directed by NCTC's Director in Residence, Richard A. Mosqueda.

Two closeted gay couples get together for a dinner party. They work together. They live in the same building. They can't stand each other. When one dreams of a life in the open, putting their shared secret at risk, it just might be the end of the world. They can't allow this to happen. They won't allow this to happen. All hell breaks loose... literally.

Playing April 7 - May 14, 2023, Locusts Have No King's Opening Night is Saturday, April 15 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-65 and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available for preview performances, April 7 - 14, and can be reserved starting one week before the first performance through the box office.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:

Low-cost Previews: Friday, April 7 - Friday, April 14, 2023

Opening Night will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8pm

Onstage Insight, Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast, and moderated by the director will take place after the performance on Sunday, April 23 at 2pm.

Enhanced Safety Performance with limited capacity seating and additional COVID safety precautions will take place on Wednesday, May 10 at 8pm

Additional special events to be announced

Playwright C. Julian Jiménez

(a.k.a. J. Julian Christopher, pronouns: he/they ) is a Queer, Puerto Rican and Dominican playwright. He holds an MFA in Acting from The New School for Drama. Playwriting awards include: New Dramatist Residency (Class of 2025), 2019/2020 Rita Goldberg Playwrights' Workshop Fellow at The Lark, 2017 & 2018 Pipeline Theatre Company PlayLab, 2018 LaGuardia Community College's LGBTQ History Project Grant, 2015 Queens Arts Council Grant, 2009 Public Theater Emerging Writers Group, and 2014 Best New Work Motif Award. Productions include: Man Boobs (Pride Films & Plays, 2011), Nico was a Fashion Model (Counter-Productions, 2013), Animals Commit Suicide (First Floor Theater, 2015), Bundle of Sticks (INTAR, 2020), and Alligator Mouth, Tadpole Ass (Theatre Rhinoceros, 2020). He wrote the book for LatinXoxo at Joe's Pub in 2019. Other plays include anOTHER, ¡OSO FABULOSO! & The Bear Backs, Julio Down by the Schoolyard, and Bruise & Thorn (2018 PlayPenn Conference). He is a co-producer and co-writer of the hit web series, Bulk, Book Writer for the rock musical, The Navigator, featuring music by Alynda Mariposa Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff (Public Theater commission, 2021), and an Associate Professor of Theatre at Queensborough Community College.

Director Richard A. Mosqueda (pronouns: he/she/they) is queer, Mexican-American theater director and producer committed to new works and genre-defying theatrical events by queer artists of color. Richard's work centers the celebration, reflection, and showcasing of the queer community, with an emphasis on queer, Latine/x stories. Some hallmarks of their work include pared-down, ensemble-driven staging featuring live singing, stylized movement, dance, and exciting design accentuation.

The cast of Locusts Have No King includes Matthew Bridges (Matthew), Donald Currie (Jonathan), Daniel Redmond (Marcus), and Nathan Tylutki (Lucus). The creative team includes dramaturgy by Kieran Beccia, costume and props design by Jorge R. Hernández, set design by Devin Kasper, lighting design by Spense Matubang, stage management by Rachel Grace Reyes Mogan, and sound design by Kalon Thibodeaux.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.