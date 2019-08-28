Join Opera San José For DIE FLEDERMAUS! Opening September 14

On September 14th Opera San José opens the 2019-2020 season with Die Fledermaus.

We kick off the season on September 14, 2019 when we open Die Fledermaus. Michael Morgan, music director of Festival Opera in Walnut Creek will make his Opera San José debut conducting Johann Strauss' most seductive series of waltzes and polkas, effervescent arias and dizzying, sentimental ensembles. We will have particularly brilliant sets and costumes, and Marc Jacobs will return to direct this production, which was highly appreciated in 2012. Fledermaus is a double dose of good cheer, thanks to the sparkle of excellent champagne and a vintage, masterful operetta.

This production from Opera San José is funded in part by a City of San José Cultural Affairs.

Die Fledermaus will be sung in German with English dialogue and English supertitles. Runtime is approximately three hours. Opera San José presents six performances of this opera, opening in San José's California Theatre on September 14, 2019, closing September 29, 2019. The California Theatre is at 345 S. First Street in downtown San José.

Tickets are available by calling (408) 437-4450, online at OPERASJ.ORG, and at the Opera San José Box Office at 2149 Paragon Drive in San José. Prices range from $10 for students ages 25 and younger with a current student ID. Tickets are $55, $75, $95, $115, $145, $179, and $185 for adults.

Die Fledermaus Preview: September 3, 2019 from 12 - 1 p.m., California Theatre, 345 S. First Street in downtown San José; Please use the Market Street entrance; Free vocal preview with members of the cast. For information, call 408-437-4450.

Introduction to Opera: General Director Larry Hancock will present a free 45-minute talk to ticket holders about the opera at the California Theatre before each performance of Die Fledermaus. The talk begins at 6:30pm prior to evening performances and at 1:30pm prior to Sunday matinees. No reservations required.

To learn more about Die Fledermaus, please visit OPERASJ.ORG





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You