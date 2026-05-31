Jenn Collela To Take The Stage At Feinstein's At The Nikko

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FEINSTEIN'S AT THE NIKKO, San Francisco's leading Cabaret Club, will present Jenn Collela: LIVE at the Nikko on June 4th & 5th.

Join Jenn Colella as she shares stories and insights from her 22 year career on Broadway. Colella electrifies with big showstoppers from the Broadway shows she's starred in, including Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then, SUFFS, and more. Sing along with some of Jenn's other favorite pop, rock tunes that have shaped her journey along the way.

The performance will take place at Feinstein's at the Nikko located at 222 Mason Strett, San Francisco at 8 pm. Cover charges are $33.00 (+ fees)

Tickets andfurther information are available at Feinstein's website.

ABOUT Jenn Colella

Experience the Unmatched Power of Broadway's Jenn Colella Live!Prepare for an unforgettable night of music, laughter, and raw emotion as Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away, Suffs) takes the stage in her critically acclaimed solo concert. Renowned for her unmatched vocal powerhouse and magnetic Stage Presence, Colella delivers a high-energy performance that is part Broadway concert, part rock-and-roll revival, and part intimate comedy show. It is a rare opportunity to see one of theater's brightest stars step out of character and into the spotlight as her authentic, hilarious, and deeply moving self.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S AT THE NIKKO

One of San Francisco's most sophisticated live-music destinations, Feinstein's at the Nikko has played host to some of the world's leading musical talents. We present a wide range of local, regional and national entertainers. When you are a guest of Feinstein's at the Nikko you're invited into one of the most personal performance spaces San Francisco has to offer.

Feinstein's at the Nikko is located on the Lobby Level of the beautiful Hotel Nikko at 222 Mason Street. Located steps from Union Square, Hotel Nikko blends urban convenience with Eastern charm for a luxurious and boutique hotel experience.

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