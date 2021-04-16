Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apr. 16, 2021  

JARED to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros

Theatre Rhinoceros will present a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of JARED, conceived and Performed by John Fisher on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 8:30pm for FREE!

One Live Performance Only.

Jared wants to come out of the closet, but he's seen how his brother's gayness tore his family apart. Who does Jared owe his loyalty to? Himself or his parents?

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live


