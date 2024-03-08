Irish Music & Comedy To Take Over The CATS Restaurant & Tavern This St. Patrick's Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's Saint Patrick's Day and The CATS Restaurant & Tavern in Los Gatos will present an evening of Irish music and comedy with Jim Stevens & Friends on Sunday, March 17, from 6pm to 8pm.

Jim Stevens & Friends will be performing from 6 to 8pm with an evening of Irish music and comedy. The set includes: One for the Morning Glory, The Orange and the Green, Rambling Rover, Here's to the Barley Mow, Black Velvet Band, Whistlin' Gypsy, O' Danny Boy, Johnny Be Fair, Fine Felt Hat, Some Say the Devil is Dead, a sing-along of Nancy Whiskey…and much more.

The acoustic quartet has been performing together for over three decades and is noted for their tight four-part harmonies and a wide variety of folk, country, blues and standards. Stevens has opened for such major talents as Richie Havens, Maria Muldaur and Ray Price.

About The CATS

Located at 17533 Santa Cruz Highway. The CATS was established in 1896 and originally served as a stop on a stage coach line. It later became a weigh station for lumber wagons on their way to San Jose, and during the 1920s was one of the area's most notorious speakeasies and bordellos. It was a stop for numerous music groups, singers and comics on the road between Los Angeles and San Francisco for many years and still is a popular music venue, BBQ restaurant and bar. Family-friendly.