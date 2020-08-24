Here's Where You Can Tune in to Bay Area Theatres' Virtual Programming

Check out offerings from Theatreworks, Lamplighters, Opera San Jose, and more!

Theatres across the Bay Area have been forced to make the switch to online programming amidst the health crisis. If you're looking for something to do, or watch, learn more about all of the offerings below!

BATS Improv Online Shows

During this crazy time when we can't get together physically, BATS will be doing shows online weekly to bring a little improv magic into your home no matter where you are.

And what will they be doing? You'll have to tune in to find out.

Learn more at www.improv.org/online-shows/ .

Bay Area Children's Imaginate Club

This is an exciting new way to connect your family with theatre! Join the club and invite creative thinking and imagination into your home every day of the year!

Learn more at https://bactheatre.org.

Beat the Lock Escape Room

Link up, synchronize remotely and solve a virtual escape room online at home! Whether you are across the country or in the same town, enjoy the same great live escape room experience together without leaving your home! Great for virtual team-building events, year-end school outings, summer camps, graduation parties, youth groups, kids birthdays or fun with family and friends!

Learn more at www.beatthelock.com.

Bringing BADM to You

To help you navigate becoming a full-time, at-home educator, Bay Area Discovery Museum is Bringing BADM to You with a series of tips and playful activities created by BADM educators. Every activity relates to one of three areas of early childhood development - Talk & Play, Science & Math, or Body & Brain. Within each theme, you'll find step-by-step videos, activities with written-out instructions, and tips to turn everyday moments into meaningful experiences.

Learn more at https://bayareadiscoverymuseum.org/bringing-badm-to-you.

Marshstream

The Marsh continues to offer a wide variety of new programming at 7:30pm nightly on MarshStream, its popular broadcast platform. Additional offerings through August 31 include a delightful look at a young French woman's earliest ambitions; a Mother's lasting legacy; an exclusive interview with author/singer/songwriter/music journalist/New York Times best-selling author Sylvie Simmons; a visit with award-winning director, producer, and writer Jacob Kornbluth; performances about finding love, discovering a father's awful secret, a new dissertation by cranky humorist Merle "Ian Shoales" Kessler, and much more.

Learn more at www.themarsh.org.

"Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue" at Pear Theatre

Tracing the legacy of war through three generations of a Puerto Rican family, the play focuses on nineteen-year-old Elliot, a recently anointed hometown hero who returns from Iraq with a leg injury and a difficult question: Will he go back to war a second time? While on leave, Elliot learns the stories of his father and grandfather who served in Korea and Vietnam before him. Evocative, poignant, and heartfelt, this play examines the personal and generational impact of war.

Learn more at https://www.thepear.org/season-19.

"The Tragedy of King Lear," Free Shakespeare At Home

Upon her retirement, King Lear decides to divide the kingdom among her daugh- ters so that she might "unburdened crawl towards death." Lear makes her daugh- ters earn their inheritance by performing declarations of flattery. Cunning Goneril and Regan play along, win their portions, and are married off to the Dukes of Albany and Cornwall respectively. However, Cordelia, the youngest and most beloved daughter, refuses to speak such false flattery. This enrages Lear resulting in Cordelia's marriage to the King of France, disinherited and banished from the country. In a moment of bravery, the Earl of Kent, Lear's trusted and faithful advisor, condemns Lear's rash decisions and is exiled for his trouble, but returns to court disguised as Caius, a servant loyal to Lear.

Learn more at www.sfshakes.org

Festival Napa Valley's Remote Ensemble Project

Festival Napa Valley's Remote Ensemble performs "Va, pensiero" from the opera Nabucco, by Giuseppe Verdi. The performances are broadcast from 126 homes around the world.

Lamplighters Music Theatre Multimedia

Tune in to the company's virtual programming site, which features interviews and video essays, as well as archival vignettes highlighting the company's 68-year performance history.

Learn more at lmt.lamplighters.org/patreon.

Livermore Shakes Educates

Livermore Shakespeare Festival offers a variety of in-school educational programs ranging from Elementary School through College level. All programs are taught by professional Teaching Artists and align with Common Core State Standards.

Learn more at http://livermoreshakes.org/livermoreshakeseducates/.

Magical Bridge Foundation Virtual Concerts and Sing-A-Longs

Enjoy free family-friendly, multigenerational and sensory-friendly shows every day at noon daily on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/MagicalBridge/events/

"Dichterliebe ('A Poet's Love')" from Opera San Jose

Featuring famed baritone Eugene Brancoveanu & resident conductor Christopher James Ray, this masterpiece of German lieder uses vivid, poetic imagery to weave an intimate, heart wrenching, tale of a poet's love - and the harrowing, emotionally cathartic journey he takes after that love's been lost.

Learn more at www.Operasj.org.

Persian and Central Asian Dance Classes

Pomegranate Garden Dance offers classes on Zoom with teachers from all over the world including Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Xinxiang and more.

Learn more at www.pomegranategardendance.com.

School of Rock

School of Rock is a music school for all skill levels, ages, and musical aspirations. With students ranging from toddlers to adults, School of Rock is where music students grow into real musicians.

Learn more at schoolofrock.com/sanramon.

Second Saturday @ California Symphony

Upcoming events include "#Beethoven250" on Sept. 12 with Adam Golka; "Virtuoso Vibrations" on Oct. 10 with Robyn Bollinger; "It's a Cello-bration!" on Nov. 14 with Joshua Roman; and "Season in Song" on Dec. 12 with vocalists Kelley O'Connor and Nicholas Phan.

Learn more at californiasymphony.org/tickets-events/calendar.

Smuin's Virtual Classes

At-home dancing continues this summer! Classes are drop-in based, so you can choose the ones that work best for you! Fees for these online Zoom classes are pay what you can.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/smuinclasses.

St. Paul's Concert Series

St. Paul's Concert Series will present Harpist Anna Maria Mendieta in a solo harp performance at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Saturday, August 29 at 7pm. This live performance will be broadcast online.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/2Q5Vsss.

Theatreworks Silicon Valley: Hershey Felder - George Gershwin Alone

George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America's great composer, who with the groundbreaking Rhapsody in Blue, made a "Lady out of Jazz." The show incorporates the composer's best-known songs from "The Man I Love" and "Someone to Watch Over Me," through the hits of An American In Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of Rhapsody In Blue. As the only actor-musician to create the role of George Gershwin on the stage, and with over three-thousand performances, from California to Broadway to London's West End, for the first time, Hershey Felder will bring George Gershwin to life on the stage of one of Europe's oldest and most famous theatres.

The show will be presented LIVE from Florence, Italy, on Sunday, September 13th, 2020.

Learn more at www.theatreworks.org.

