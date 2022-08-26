Hammer Theatre Center to Present Sunny War as Part of the Sunset Series in September

Hammer Theatre Center will present an intimate rooftop concert with Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Sunny War on September 22, as part of its ongoing Sunset Series. Known for her wildly inventive guitar playing, War enlivens traditional folk and blues by writing lyrics that reflect modern day concerns - from romance to politics and more.

War has released numerous albums: Worthless (2014); Red, White and Blue (2016); Particle War (2018), With the Sun (2018); Shell of a Girl (2019); and Simply Syrup (2021). Sunny War will be presented at 8:00pm, Thursday, September 22 on the terrace of Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. A bar is available for guests to enjoy drinks while listening to live music on Hammer's intimate terrace as the sun sets. For tickets ($15-$45) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

Born Sydney Lyndella Ward to a single mother in Nashville, Sunny War spent her childhood moving around the United States, where she learned to love a wide variety of music. For a part of her young adulthood, War was homeless and combatting substance abuse - until she found solace in her guitar, blues, and folk music. Her time on the street served to foster her creativity and provide fodder for her songwriting. After settling in Los Angeles, War signed a publishing deal with BMI and promotional deal with Gibson Guitars in 2009, which was followed by the release of her debut album Worthless in 2014. Two independent releases and four years later, War signed with Hen House Studios, where she released two EPs, three singles, and three full albums. War is also the founder of an LA chapter of the nonprofit Food Not Bombs, which helps distribute food to the homeless.

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rd Streets. The theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas, National Geographic Live! speaker series to National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.