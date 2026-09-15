HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE MUSICAL JR. is Coming to Bayside Performing Arts Center

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon: The Musical Jr. is taking flight in the Bay Area this fall, as Pied Piper Players (PPP) stages the musical's Bay Area premiere October 23 through November 1 at the Bayside Performing Arts Center in San Mateo.

Based on the Academy Award-nominated animated hit, How to Train Your Dragon: The Musical Jr. brings fire-breathing action, epic adventure and big laughs to the stage. The musical follows Hiccup, a young Viking who defies tradition and befriends one of his deadliest foes-a dragon he calls Toothless. Together, the unlikely heroes must fight against the odds to save both their worlds.

The production features 63 local performers, ages 7 to adults, representing communities across the San Francisco Peninsula, including Burlingame, Daly City, Foster City, Hillsborough, Menlo Park, Millbrae and San Mateo. Filled with music, humor and adventure, the story explores friendship, courage, being yourself and learning to understand those who may initially seem different from us.

The musical was created through the DreamWorks Theatricals Emerging Writers Program, a collaboration among DreamWorks Theatricals, Music Theatre International and NBCUniversal created to develop musical adaptations of DreamWorks Animation titles. The emerging writers behind How to Train Your Dragon: The Musical Jr. are Kate Thomas (book and lyrics) and Veronica Mansour (music and lyrics).

The production arrives during Pied Piper Players' 25th anniversary year. Founded in 2001, the nonprofit family theater organization provides MainStage productions, theater arts classes and camps, teen programs, free after-school drama opportunities, scholarships, and free and discounted tickets and transportation for local schools. Over the past quarter-century, PPP has provided theater education and performance opportunities to more than 1,200 young actors.

Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming