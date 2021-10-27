HMD's The Bridge Project Presents A Conversation with Voguers Around Dance and Social Justice

HMD's The Bridge Project has announced DANCE ON THE FRONT LINE: BLM, a conversation at the nexus of dance and social action.

Moderated by acclaimed San Francisco-based vogue dancer, choreographer and instructor Jocquese Whitfield, aka Sir JoQ, the event features three voguers from Chicago who joined last summer's historic demonstrations for racial justice. The conversation will take place live via Zoom on Wednesday, December 1 at 6 p.m. PT. To register, visit hmd.ticketleap.com.

Curated by Director of Art in Community Cherie Hill, Dance on the Front Line: BLM continues The Bridge Project's support for equity-driven live art that builds community and centers artists as agents of change. "The public murder of George Floyd galvanized an international movement for Black Lives Matter," said Hill. "Although it took place over a year ago, the effects of last summer's uprisings ripple throughout our arts ecosystem. Prompted by the rawness and power of folks taking their demands to the street, more and more organizations are beginning to make a shift toward greater equity. But the work is far from done."

Amya Jackson, Dhee Lacy and Karma Munez received enormous attention for their participation in last year's BLM demonstration in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. "Wearing thigh-high black boots, they vogued in protest by fearlessly dipping, spinning and strutting in front of rows of moving police cars," said Hill. Their action was captured on video and widely disseminated on social media.

"The movement for Black Lives Matter sometimes excludes queer people, and we wanted to stand out and be visible," said Lacy. "We wanted the world to see that our lives matter, too. Black Trans Lives Matter."

"I didn't think of myself as an activist before last year's protests, but I do now," said Munez. "I am not afraid to speak up for those who are disrespected."

Among the topics Dance on the Front Line will address are the social roots of vogueing and ball culture, vogueing as a form of resistance and collective joy, the history of communal dance in liberation movements, the ongoing challenges facing the movement for Black Trans Lives Matter, and the inherent wisdom of the body.

For more information, visit bridgeproject.art/public-dialogue-series.