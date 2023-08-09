HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS Unveils Second Group of 2023 Lineup

The acts revealed today will join the previously announced, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Leyla McCalla, The Church, John Doe Folk Trio, Valerie June, and more.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre Photo 3 Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre
Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-2 Photo 4 Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-21

HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS Unveils Second Group of 2023 Lineup

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces a second round of artists for their highly anticipated 2023 return to San Francisco's, Golden Gate Park, September 29-October 1 including Kurt Vile & The Violators, Lilly Hiatt, Nora Brown w/Stephanie Coleman, Lucero, The Travelin' McCourys, Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, Buffalo Nichols, Beth Orton, Mighty Poplar and Carrie Rodriguez.

“As a long-time festival goer and new member of the team, I could not be more excited to get back to the park this year,” said HSB Executive Director John Caldon, who joined the organization in February. “Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is unique as it gets with its eclectic lineup of living legends and rising stars, as well as an extraordinary ability to reinvent itself while staying true to its spirit. With a fresh layout and new stages, including an intimate venue where live music will be presented for the first time ever, HSB23 promises to be a celebration of artists and community that will make your heart sing.”

The acts revealed today will join the previously announced, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Leyla McCalla, The Church, John Doe Folk Trio, Valerie June, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, John Craigie, Neal Francis, Bahamas, and Gaby Moreno at this year's festival. Like the initial line up, the new acts were first teased with an exclusive medley, streaming now on the official Hardly Strictly Bluegrass website and HSB23 app, which is easily downloadable on Apple and Android devices 

This year, Hardly Strictly has also made some changes to the festival's landscape to provide the best experience for both the audience and artists. The stage formerly known as Porch has been relocated to the west end of Hellman Hollow and is now the Arrow Stage. With a nod to the festival's past and a design that preserves the tradition of letting bands perform in intimate environments, the Arrow Stage is slightly bigger than Porch, but will be set lower to maintain the close-knit atmosphere.

Once Arrow had been revived, it became apparent that a new direction was needed for the Bandwagon Stage. The younger generation of the Hellman family took notice of McClaren Pass where the San Francisco Parks & Recreation gardeners were already making improvements to the plateau, enriching the lawn area and creating a perfect environment for a new performance space. This new stage, nestled in a wooded glade and dubbed Horseshoe Hill, will provide a cozy atmosphere for both performer and listener. Avery Hellman, grandchild of Warren Hellman, the festival's founder, says, “Horseshoe Hill was influenced by a sense of place and developed with our most beloved Bluegrass legends like Hazel Dickens, Dolly Parton and Bill Monroe in mind. We hope their legacies inform and inspire the up-and-coming artists, spoken word performers and poets who will grace this stage for years to come.”

Look for more announcements including lineup additions in the weeks to come.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Theatre Rhinoceros Announces 2023-24 Season, Alive And Well In The Castro Photo
Theatre Rhinoceros Announces 2023-24 Season, Alive And Well In The Castro

Theatre Rhinoceros has announced the 2023-24 Season – the company's 47th as the longest-running LGBTQIA+ theatre in the universe.

2
Review: San Francisco Ballets STARRY NIGHTS at Stanford Live Offered Up a Sumptuous Summer Photo
Review: San Francisco Ballet's STARRY NIGHTS at Stanford Live Offered Up a Sumptuous Summer Evening of Dance

What did our critic think of San Francisco Ballet's STARRY NIGHTS at Stanford Live? BroadwayWorld reviews San Francisco Ballet's sumptuous summer program.

3
Lizz Roman & Dancers Perform Site-Specific SUNSET DANCES III Photo
Lizz Roman & Dancers Perform Site-Specific SUNSET DANCES III

Lizz Roman & Dancers perform a new site specific journey entitled “Sunset Dances III”, engaging the architecture of a two story home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset with performance, music and film.

4
Word for Word 30th Season 2023 Concludes With CITIZEN Photo
Word for Word 30th Season 2023 Concludes With CITIZEN

Word for Word and Z Space 30th Season reaches its crescendo with the October production of CITIZEN by Greg Sarris October 21 - November 12. In CITIZEN, Salvador, an American citizen who speaks no English, procures his proof of citizenship and begins to discover his true identity, and what it means to fit in.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater Video
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep Video
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Born With Teeth
Aurora Theatre Company (9/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Bengsons: A Live Music Series at Club Fugazi
Club Fugazi (8/24-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Birds
Altarena Playhouse (8/11-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
San Francisco Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# IndiviDúo LIVE
Tabard Theatre (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tony Rock
San Jose Improv (8/26-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
UC Davis Health Pavilion (8/22-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The MeshugaNutcracker!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/30-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Glass Menagerie
San Francisco Playhouse (5/02-6/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You