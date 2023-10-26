Gustavo Dudamel Conducts The San Francisco Symphony At Davies Symphony Hall, November 24–26 

The program opens with Gabriela Ortiz’s Kauyumari, which premiered at the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a performance conducted by Dudamel in 2021.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to San Francisco Photo 4 AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to San Francisco

Gustavo Dudamel Conducts The San Francisco Symphony At Davies Symphony Hall, November 24–26 

Conductor Gustavo Dudamel leads the San Francisco Symphony in concerts featuring cuatro player Jorge Glem on November 24–26.

The program opens with Gabriela Ortiz’s Kauyumari, which premiered at the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a performance conducted by Dudamel in 2021. “Kauyumari” translates to “blue deer” in Huichol, an indigenous language of Mexico, and is known as a spiritual guide for the Huichol people.

In a program note, Ortiz writes, “When I received the commission from the Los Angeles Philharmonic to compose a piece that would reflect on our return to the stage following the pandemic, I immediately thought of the blue deer and its power to enter the world of the intangible as akin to a celebration of the reopening of live music.” Kauyumari features a traditional Huichol melody, which Ortiz previously used in her 1997 piece Altar de Muertos (Altar of the Dead).

Making his Orchestral Series debut, Jorge Glem joins Dudamel and the Orchestra for the first San Francisco Symphony performances of Gonzalo Grau’s Odisea: Concerto for Venezuelan Cuatro and Orchestra. In these concerts, Glem plays the cuatro, a stringed instrument similar to the guitar and ukulele. The concerto reflects Grau’s connection to his Venezuelan folkloric roots, and the composer envisions the piece as a figurative journey from the east to the west of Venezuela. He writes in a program note, “I personally imagined our soloist ‘Jorge Glem’ leaving his born-place of Cumaná to encounter our conductor ‘Gustavo Dudamel’ in his home-town of Barquisimeto. Throughout the entire concerto, you will hear the ‘golpe drum’ on a distance getting closer and closer as the odyssey progresses."

Rounding out the program is Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2, composed during a summer holiday in a small Austrian village. Written quickly and easily after Brahms toiled for decades over his First Symphony, the Second Symphony is often compared to Ludwig van Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony, owing to its sunny demeanor.

On Friday, November 24, at 6:30pm, attendees can arrive early for a preconcert talk with Jorge Glem and Gonzalo Grau, hosted by Philippa Cole. The discussion will take place on the Davies Symphony Hall stage one hour before the concert. (Free to all concert ticket holders.)




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Gustavo Dudamel Conducts The San Francisco Symphony At Davies Symphony Hall, November 24&n Photo
Gustavo Dudamel Conducts The San Francisco Symphony At Davies Symphony Hall, November 24–26 

Conductor Gustavo Dudamel leads the San Francisco Symphony in concerts featuring cuatro player Jorge Glem on November 24–26.

2
Photos: First Look At THE BARBER OF SEVILLE At Opera San José Photo
Photos: First Look At THE BARBER OF SEVILLE At Opera San José

Opera San José will continue its 40th anniversary season with an upbeat comedy for operagoers of all ages with Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, in a new production by internationally acclaimed director Stephen Lawless, making his Opera San José debut. See photos from the production below. 

3
Pianist Mao Fujita Makes His Steinway Society - The Bay Area Premiere At Visual And Perfor Photo
Pianist Mao Fujita Makes His Steinway Society - The Bay Area Premiere At Visual And Performing Arts Center At De Anza TCollege On November 18

Japanese pianist Mao Fujita makes his Steinway Society - The Bay Area premiere at Visual and Performing Arts Center at De Anza College on November 18, 2023

4
MAMMA MIA to Play Limited Engagements At BroadwaySF & Broadway San Jose Photo
MAMMA MIA to Play Limited Engagements At BroadwaySF & Broadway San Jose

'Mamma Mia!' will be playing limited engagements at BroadwaySF and Broadway San Jose. Don't miss this beloved musical!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate Video
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Disenchanted! in San Francisco / Bay Area Disenchanted!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (10/12-11/05)Tracker
A Candlelit Homecoming in San Francisco / Bay Area A Candlelit Homecoming
First United Methodist Church & Mission Santa Clara (12/07-12/09)
Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA in San Francisco / Bay Area Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA
Under the Big Top, Oracle Park (1/19-3/17)
Lynne Kaufman's Poetic Justice in San Francisco / Bay Area Lynne Kaufman's Poetic Justice
The Marsh Berkeley (10/14-11/05)
Elf, The Musical in San Francisco / Bay Area Elf, The Musical
Bus Barn Theater (12/01-12/23)
Degenerate Art Ensemble: Skeleton Flower in San Francisco / Bay Area Degenerate Art Ensemble: Skeleton Flower
ODC Theater (3/15-3/17)
Smuin's The Christmas Ballet - Mountain View in San Francisco / Bay Area Smuin's The Christmas Ballet - Mountain View
Mountain View Center for Performing Arts (12/07-12/10)
Ren's Ninth Annual Winter Wonderland in San Francisco / Bay Area Ren's Ninth Annual Winter Wonderland
City Lights Theater Company (12/03-12/10)
Larry the Musical in San Francisco / Bay Area Larry the Musical
Brava Theater (3/23-4/14)
Sondheim on Sondheim in San Francisco / Bay Area Sondheim on Sondheim
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/25-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You