Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Golden Thread Celebrates International Women's Day Next Month

The celebration is on March 8, 2023 at 7pm Pacific Time at Brava Theatre Center

Feb. 09, 2023  
Golden Thread Celebrates International Women's Day Next Month

Golden Thread Productions, the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East, in collaboration with Brava for Women in the Arts, presents What Do the Women Say? Fighters for Freedom, its annual celebration of International Women's Day, on March 8, 2023 at 7pm Pacific Time at Brava Theatre Center (2781 24th Street, San Francisco) and online.

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated annually on March 8 to recognize the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also raises awareness about gender equality and the ongoing fight for women's rights and empowerment. Executive Artistic Director and curator of the event Sahar Assaf comments on this year's lineup and theme saying, "In recognition of International Women's Day, our theme this year aligns with the global theme of "Embrace Equity." This celebration serves as a moment to honor the accomplishments of women and to inspire us to continue working towards a more equitable and just world. I am thrilled to present the tireless and bold work of women artists from Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and the U.S. who are making a difference in their communities. The women artists we are celebrating this year are true warriors in their own right."

With artists appearing live and virtually, audiences can join in person at the Brava Theater Center or stream the event digitally. The full program will run for 120 minutes without intermission. Presentations include Persian Vocalist Marjan Vahdat who will perform a piece titled "My Voice is My Home," a mixture of traditional Persian and regional music; an excerpt from Iraqi artist Lujain Jo's first feature film "Rahhala", filmed over the span of 6 years, exploring the contradictions and complexities of the human condition across varied landscapes; an excerpt from "Hold On, When Everything Changes in a Flash" by Afghan performer Mahjabin Khanzada (directed by Polina Smith and accompanied by Yemeni musician Layle Omeran on Oud), which is her story of coming to America from Afghanistan 6 days before the Taliban took over; and a duet by Lebanese-American poet Andrea Assaf and Syrian soprano Lubana al Quntar titled "This Woman, This Sea."

The program will also feature presentations by artists from Her Story Is, a collective of independent women artists from Iraq and the U.S. Poets Hanaa Ahmed and Jennifer Jean will present poems they have written in collaboration with one another, theater makers Thawra Yaqoob and Letta Neely with present their dialogue centered on being women of African descent in Iraq and the U.S., and poet and visual artist Elham Nasser al-Zabeedy will present her poetry on climate change illustrated by paintings and artwork.

The evening will end with a devised presentation by the artists on the theme of this year's program directed by Andrea Assaf and Lubana al Quntar from Art2Action followed by a conversation between the participating artists and the audiences facilitated by Sahar Assaf.

Golden Thread Productions and Brava for Women in the Arts are thankful for the sponsorship of WomenArts and our community partners, Her Story Is (Fort Point Theatre Channel), Iraqi + American Reconciliation Project, Art2Action, and Crescent Moon Theatre Productions.



IMAGINARY COUNTRY Opens in May at Z Space Photo
IMAGINARY COUNTRY Opens in May at Z Space
Sharp & Fine, a contemporary dance company known for its original experiments in theatrical storytelling, has announced its newest work, IMAGINARY COUNTRY, premiering May 12 at Z Space in San Francisco. Featuring five performers and four musicians, Imaginary Country asks, What would happen if you could see the future?
Ragazzi Pairs Up With Alumni For Spring Concert CANTATE DOMINO Photo
Ragazzi Pairs Up With Alumni For Spring Concert CANTATE DOMINO
This Spring, Ragazzi Boys Chorus will lift their voices in the concert Cantate Domino. Ragazzi Boys Chorus' Concert Group, Choral Scholars, and Young Men's Ensemble are joined by Ragazzi Continuo, a men's chorus comprised of Ragazzi alumni, to perform this program of stunning song.
Photos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory Company Photo
Photos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory Company
First look photos! Center Repertory Company will present Obie Award-winning Cuban American author Caridad Svich’s compelling play Red Bike, which examines a crumbling American dream and the economic-social-cultural divide through the eyes of an 11-year-old growing up in small-town America.
Review: MEAN GIRLS at Golden Gate Theatre Photo
Review: MEAN GIRLS at Golden Gate Theatre
What did our critic think of MEAN GIRLS at Golden Gate Theatre? When her mother gets a new job in Chicago, Cady must leave the wilds of Kenya for High School in yet another type of jungle, where the power cliques prey on the weaker links. Its Social Darwinism dished out by a group called 'The Plastics', the Mean Girls of writer Tina Fey's musical based on her 2004 film of the same name. It's a familiar story of bullying, acceptance and social groupings with an OK score and clever wise-cracking dialogue.

More Hot Stories For You


Ragazzi Pairs Up With Alumni For Spring Concert CANTATE DOMINORagazzi Pairs Up With Alumni For Spring Concert CANTATE DOMINO
February 8, 2023

This Spring, Ragazzi Boys Chorus will lift their voices in the concert Cantate Domino. Ragazzi Boys Chorus' Concert Group, Choral Scholars, and Young Men's Ensemble are joined by Ragazzi Continuo, a men's chorus comprised of Ragazzi alumni, to perform this program of stunning song.
Photos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory CompanyPhotos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory Company
February 7, 2023

First look photos! Center Repertory Company will present Obie Award-winning Cuban American author Caridad Svich’s compelling play Red Bike, which examines a crumbling American dream and the economic-social-cultural divide through the eyes of an 11-year-old growing up in small-town America.
Kathryn Keats' Solo Musical Experience THE HUMMINGBIRD Returns to the Marsh in MarchKathryn Keats' Solo Musical Experience THE HUMMINGBIRD Returns to the Marsh in March
February 7, 2023

Due to popular demand, actor/singer/playwright Kathryn Keats returns to The Marsh San Francisco with her solo musical experience The Hummingbird. This riveting work takes audiences through Keats' harrowing and redemptive journey, which began with dreams of a stage career and ended with years living incognito with the help of Victim Witness Assistance.
The Marsh Adds Free Performances of Brian Copeland's THE WAITING PERIODThe Marsh Adds Free Performances of Brian Copeland's THE WAITING PERIOD
February 7, 2023

. Featuring humorous, poignant, and riveting insights, The Waiting Period will be presented March 5, April 2, and April 16, 2023, with performances at 12:00pm Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. 
Town Hall Theatre Announces Young Playwrights FestivalTown Hall Theatre Announces Young Playwrights Festival
February 7, 2023

The Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) is a part of Town Hall Education's Young Playwrights Program, which connects Bay Area theatre professionals with local high school students to create, write, and develop new theatre pieces. From the many talented writers, four finalists have been chosen whose plays will be performed by professional actors at the Young Playwrights Festival this March 12th at 7pm, at Town Hall Theatre. 
share