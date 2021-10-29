Golden Thread Announces Two Mainstage Season Selections

Golden Thread Productions, the first US theatre company devoted to the Middle East, has announced two mainstage selections for their upcoming 2022 season. This is the first season curated by new Executive Artistic Director Sahar Assaf, bridging the past to a new era with Torange Yeghiazarian and Sahar Assaf each directing one of the season selections.

"My first season reflects Golden Thread's commitment to innovative theatre that creates dialogue and that stands in solidarity with those fighting for justice," says Assaf.



The first mainstage production will be the World Premiere of Drowning in Cairo by Adam Ashraf Elsayigh, which was part of the New Thread's reading series in 2018. The play will run from April 8th through May 1st, 2022 at Potrero Stage (1695 18th Street, San Francisco). The play tells the story of Moody, Khalid, and their servant Taha who were on the Queen Boat, a gay nightclub docked on the Nile, in Cairo in May 2001. When an unexpected police raid results in the arrest and public humiliation of the attendees, the lives of these young men are altered forever. The play weaves budding romances, class differences, and familial expectations into a loving portrait of three men who all struggle to rebuild their lives against all odds.



"I love the play and think it's a momentous story- there aren't many Arab plays out there that put queer characters center stage. It offers an alternative to the often simplistic and reductive narrative about being gay in the Middle East. Despite the heart-wrenching sorrow it reflects through the story of the three young men, it is a story that celebrates love and life, and that is what we utterly need after these painful past two years," says director Sahar Assaf.



The second mainstage production is award-winning Iranian playwright Naghmeh Samini's long-awaited The Language of Wild Berries. Originally planned as the closing mainstage show of the 2020 season, the play was interrupted by pandemic lockdowns and released an audio play. Translated from the Persian and directed by Golden Thread's founder Torange Yeghiazarian, the play is a rare glimpse into the lives of contemporary Iranians. It will run from October 14th to November 6th, 2022 at Potrero Stage. This is the story of Donya and Davood who celebrate their wedding anniversary by traveling to the same seaside town where they spent their honeymoon. On this trip, their 10th anniversary, a mysterious young man is following them. Who is he? What does he want? Trying to solve the mystery of the young man throws Donya and Davood into a time warp recalling their past nine anniversary trips. They remember what they have forgotten. But will that be enough to save their marriage?



"I am delighted to have Torange come back to Golden Thread as a director in my first season. Although Golden Thread produced an audio version of The Language of Wild Berries, it deserves a full live production, and to have Torange come back to do it is a perfect gift. The playwright Naghmeh Samini uses inventive narrative structure to tell us such a relatable love and marriage story of an urban Iranian couple. I can't wait to see how Torange will visualize the play on stage," says Assaf.



This season deepens connections with collaborating artists, highlights both the legacy and the unfolding future of Golden Thread, and marks a return to live theatre with plays that celebrate life and love. "These past two years have deprived us of the ritual of gathering together in a space where we experience the kind of stories that can heal the broken pieces of our hearts. We reclaim this ritual next year with stories that give us space to grieve our losses as well as to celebrate love and life. The protagonists in Elsayigh's and Samini's plays offer us their fragility as they fight to keep on telling their truths, a fight they put on with utmost love," writes Assaf in her season announcement message.



In addition to mainstage programming, Golden Thread will once again celebrate International Women's Day with What Do the Women Say?, a curated evening featuring the work of leading women artists of Middle Eastern heritage, and will present their audience-favorite the New Threads, Golden Thread's annual staged reading series. Audiences near and far can join Golden Thread bi-monthly for their digital live-stream series NO SUMMARY: Conversations with Artists Who Don't Fit in a Box.



For more information visit https://goldenthread.org/season/upcoming/. Ticket information for all events is forthcoming.