Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates 35th Anniversary With 'Why We Sing' Spring Concert and Exhibit

Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus (FTLGMC) will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a special "Why We Sing" concert and retrospective exhibit on Saturday, May 7, at 8 p.m., at United Church of Christ (2501 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale). Attendees will enjoy a sentimental selection of favorite songs from the vocal group's past and present repertoire plus an historical showcase comprised of banners, art, posters and other ephemera, costumes and photographs,

.

"As the first gay performing arts organization in the State of Florida when founded in 1986, Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus is thrilled to reach this incredible musical milestone and we're thankful for the continuous support from friends, family and the community-at-large," said Dr. Gary Keating, founding and current director of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus. "We'll be reaching far back into our songbook to perform classic Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus selections including the first few songs the original members sang at their first show in 1986."

Some "Why We Sing" concert selections will include "Walk Hand in Hand" by Andy Williams, "Sunday" by Steven Sondheim, "Somewhere Only We Know" by Keane, "Family" from Dreamgirls, the traditional sea shanty "What Shall We Do With A Drunken Sailor," "Where the Boys Are" by Connie Francis and "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel. As a special treat, former members of the chorus will be invited onstage to join present voices for a rousing and uplifting finale.

General admission tickets for the "Why We Sing" 35th Musical Celebration concert are $35; VIP tickets in the first five rows with priority seating are priced at $50, plus a small service fee, and include premium seating and a drink ticket with pre-intermission drink order option. Tickets are available online at fortlauderdalegaymenschorus.org or by calling (954) 832-0060.

Funding for the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus is provided in part by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council. Sponsors include OutClique, Community Foundation of Broward, HotSpots!, Truist, GPR | Goodman Public Relations, Google Ad Grants, ArtsProud ReSTART and ToggleDigitalMarketing.com.

About Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus (FTLGMC)

Now celebrating its 35th anniversary, the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus (FTLGMC) has strived to build community through quality musical performances. Its civic engagement promotes a world which accepts and values diversity. Led by founding director Dr. Gary Keating, the FTLGMC was the first established gay arts organization in the State of Florida and has gained respect and admiration from both gay and straight audiences. For more information about the FTLGMC, please call (954) 832-0060 or visit us online at Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, on Facebook at facebook.com/theftlgmc and on YouTube.