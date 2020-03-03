'For The Record: The Brat Pack' Comes To Feinstein's At The Nikko

Tease your hair, put on your shoulder pads and acid wash jeans, and get ready for the party of the summer! Feinstein's at the Nikko is thrilled to welcome the Northern California debut of For the Record: The Brat Pack-the immersive, totally awesome, critically-acclaimed theatrical rock 'n' roll experience where classic '80s movie soundtracks come to life-performing Wednesday, July 8 through Sunday, August 2, 2020.



Upon entering the intimate Feinstein's at the Nikko nightclub, audiences will be transported to 1980's Shermer, Illinois-the fictional hometown of Ferris Bueller, the Breakfast Club, Jake Ryan, Samantha Baker, Duckie, and other cinematic teen icons made famous by a string of popular 1980's high school dramedies that defined a generation. Hailed as "Ingenious!" (The Hollywood Reporter) and "Exhilarating! An essential experience for '80s teen movie fans" (Forbes), the 360-degree experience will feature a cast of six and a live band that will rock out to a rad setlist from legendary '80s teen flicks, including "Sixteen Candles," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "The Breakfast Club," "Fast Times At Ridgemont High," "St. Elmo's Fire," "Pretty In Pink," "Valley Girl," "Some Kind Of Wonderful," and "Say Anything."



Tickets for preview performances (July 8-11, 2020) are $75. Tickets for performances beginning July 15, 2020 are $95. A limited number of "Detention Hall"-section tickets are available for $115 and include priority seating, pre-show shenanigans, and special '80s-themed treats. Audience members are encouraged to don their favorite '80s attire. Members of Friends of Feinstein's will have pre-sale ticket access beginning Monday, March 9 at 10 a.m. General tickets are on-sale beginning Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. by visiting www.feinsteinssf.com or calling 866-663-1063. Opening night is scheduled for Sunday, July 12 at 7 p.m.



Says Feinstein's at the Nikko General Manager and Creative Director Randy Taradash: "I have been a huge fan of the For the Record shows for almost a decade, and I am beyond excited to present their Bay Area debut with The Brat Pack. They have brilliantly redefined and redrawn the lines between the immersive concert and musical theater experience into their own, truly unique event. I can't wait for audiences to step into our transformed concert space and relive not only some of the greatest '80s music ever, but to revisit the characters and architypes that found their way into our cultural consciousness, in all their truthful, hopeful, and problematic glory."



"We have been looking for the right opportunity to bring For The Record to San Francisco for a long time," said For the Record Live Executive Producer and Co-Creator Shane Scheel. "We've found a wonderful partner with Hotel Nikko right in the heart of San Francisco. The For the Record team is excited to bring our unique brand of immersive theater to San Francisco audiences and be part of your vibrant creative community."



"From Molly Ringwald eating sushi in The Breakfast Club to Demi Moore's ultra-hip and very pink apartment in St. Elmo's Fire, the influence of Japanese culture was suddenly everywhere in the 1980s," adds For the Record Live Artistic Director and Co-Creator Anderson Davis. "The Brat Pack is a celebration of that New Wave style and sound-the moody cool kids looking for inspiration outside of America's hair metal obsession-and Feinstein's at The Nikko is the perfect place to bring that punk-chic world back to life."



The production and creative team from the acclaimed Los Angeles production will be coming to San Francisco to work with an all-local cast and crew, including executive producer Shane Scheel, director and adapter Anderson Davis, choreographer Sumie Maeda, musical supervisor Jesse Vargas, lighting designer Mike Berger, costume designer Steve Mazurek, set designer Matthew Steinbrenner, sound designer Ben Soldate, and production coordinator (San Francisco) Jason Hoover.



A host of pre- and post­-show programming experiences, special events and concerts, as well as specialty cocktails and menu items, will be announced at a later date. Open auditions will be held to fill the roles of the six cast members. Auditionees of all ethnicities, body types, and gender identifications are encouraged to audition. Auditionees must be local and living in the San Francisco Bay Area to be considered for casting. Audition dates are as follows: Sunday, March 8 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, March 9 from 7-10 p.m.; and Tuesday, March 10 from 7-10 p.m. Rehearsals begin Friday, June 19. For more information or to signup, visit: http://www.ftrcastingsf.com.





