Foothill Music Theatre Cancels Final Weekend of THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD

Foothill Music Theatre has cancelled this week's final performances of The Mystery of Edwin Drood due to rising concerns about limiting the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), and in adherence with Foothill College's updated COVID-19 policy cancelling events with over 100 people in attendance. Performing since February 27 at Foothill College's Lohman Theatre, Foothill Music Theatre is looking at options for remounting The Mystery of Edwin Drood in the future, when it is established that gatherings are no longer a health threat to the community. At this time, those holding tickets to the four final performances will be contacted with options to donate their tickets to the Foothill Foundation which supports its arts programs, request a refund, or accept a credit for a future performance of this or another future Foothill production.

Under the direction of Milissa Carey and music direction of Amanda Ku, The Mystery of Edwin Drood has become one of Foothill Music Theatre's most well-received shows to date. The Tony-winning musical whodunit has received praise from critics and audiences alike, with Palo Alto Weekly calling it "jauntily terrific," lauding its "laugh-out-loud comedy and excellent music." For more information about Foothill College's Coronavirus policies, visit https://foothill.edu/healthservices/corona-virus.html. Foothill Music Theatre's box office can be reached by phone at (650) 949-7360 or by email at theatreboxoffice@fhda.edu.

Photo Credit: David Allen





