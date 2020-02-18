Extra! Extra! Peninsula Youth Theatre Presents Disney's NEWSIES

What happens when New York newsboys selling papers at the turn of the century go on strike against the unfair practices of the publishing giants? Find out at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts this March when Peninsula Youth Theatre (PYT) brings Broadway sensation Disney Newsies The Musical to the stage.

Set in New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right! Newsies reflects and amplifies a story of young people channeling their idealism into meaningful change. The story from over a hundred years ago is still relevant today as youth are leading the way with global climate change and fighting gun violence.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

"I've been a fan of Newsies for as long as I can remember, and having an opportunity to bring this amazing musical to life on stage with PYT is a dream come true," said Meg Fischer Venuti, the show's director and choreographer. "The show is known for its iconic dancing and vibrant music, and there are so many opportunities for our talented young actors to connect with their characters and truly shine."

Newsies opens on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with the Times Cast, and Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. with the Register Cast. The show runs through Sunday, March 15, 2020. All performances will take place at The Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts at 500 Castro St, Mountain View, CA. Content is appropriate for children of all ages.

Ticket prices are $26 for adults, $22 for seniors (62+), $22 for students 18 and under, and $13 for children 5 and under. Please note that the City of Mountain View adds a $2 per ticket facility use fee to all orders. The city assesses additional fees depending on method of purchase. Tickets are available online at https://tickets.mvcpa.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=299 or through the box office at (650) 903-6000.





