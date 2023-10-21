Ed Motta Releases New Album 'BEHIND THE TEA CHRONICLES'

Ed Motta’s new album "Behind The Tea Chronicles" is now available!

Oct. 21, 2023

Ed Motta Releases New Album 'BEHIND THE TEA CHRONICLES'

The “Colossus of Rio,” Ed Motta, has unveiled his 14th studio album, Behind The Tea Chronicles. Released by MPS, this album promises to be a soulful and groovy musical journey taking you on an adventure that transcends genres and dives into cinematic moods.

Listen to the album below!

After a five-year hiatus, Behind The Tea Chronicles marks a significant milestone in Motta's artistic journey, showcasing his exceptional talent in crafting unforgettable melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. Drawing inspiration from iconic TV series and classic movies, Motta has seamlessly woven these influences into the fabric of the album.

“This album is an ode to freedom and a testament to the art.”, the artist says about his latest work. “Colombo, Barnaby Jones and Streets of San Francisco are my favourite series. But I also like the series Quatermass Has Told Us that was a direct inspiration for one track on the album”, he explains. “I also drew my inspirations from old movies: especially George Cukor's film Gaslight and movies from Jacques Tati, Jean-Pierre Melville and Basil Dearden gave me many ideas, just to name a few of my favourite directors.”

Motta, hailing from a musically enriched family, has been captivating audiences worldwide for decades. With an illustrious career spanning three and a half decades, Motta has established himself as a true visionary and an influential force in the Brazilian music scene. From his early days as a keyboardist for legendary Brazilian bands to his evolution as a successful solo artist, Motta's talents have consistently pushed boundaries and resonated with fans across the globe.

Over the years, Motta's influence and impact on the music industry have been immense. He achieved great success with his 1997 release Manual Prático para Festas, Bailes e Afins, selling over 300,000 copies in Brazil and earning Platinum status. Beyond his music career, Motta has ventured into film, providing music for short films and feature films, including award-winners like Ninó and Pequeno Dicionário Amoroso. He even explored the world of classical music, earning a Latin Grammy Nomination in 2006 for his album Aystelum.

In addition to that, Motta is known for his unwavering commitment to audio quality, a trait that audiophiles will undoubtedly appreciate. His dedication to crafting music that sounds perfect is evident in his meticulous approach and can be heard on this album, too. As the artist himself describes it, “I became obsessed with high audio quality through Steely Dan. When I'm recording something new, I always test out the studio and monitors by playing “Aja” and “Black Cow” to hear the highs and lows.”

Behind The Tea Chronicles features an impressive lineup of renowned musicians, including notable collaborations with both Brazilian and International Artists. Paulette McWilliams and Philip Ingram can be heard as backup vocals as well as the Czech FILMharmonic Orchestra. Motta's commitment to artistic excellence is evident throughout the album, as he flawlessly orchestrates a tapestry of sound that will captivate audiences from all walks of life.

Beside music, Motta is not only a movie and series specialist but also a known expert when it comes to wine, tea and beer. He wrote columns about wine and food and curated wine, beer and tea menus for the Sao Paulo design hotel, Emiliano. Motta also maintained an online wine column for Brazil's top weekly magazine, Veja while presenting a radio show Empoeirado for Sao Paulo's Radio Eldorado, showcasing and presenting rare and obscure gems from his collection of 30,000 records.



