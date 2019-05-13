EXPERIENCE HENDRIX TOUR Comes To Luther Burbank Center For The Arts

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that the Experience Hendrix Tour, a multi-artist celebration, will come to Santa Rosa on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 8 p.m. Tickets range in price from $69-$89 and will be available beginning Friday, May 17 at 12 p.m. online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa.



The Experience Hendrix Tour presents legendary artists joining together to pay homage to Jimi Hendrix through performances of his signature songs, including "Little Wing," "Fire," "Purple Haze," and "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)." Hailed by critics and fans alike as the "Guitar Event of the Year," the concert is a fusion of classic Jimi Hendrix music combined with the unique pairing of musical greats. Artists who will appear at LBC include Billy Cox of Band of Gypsys, Joe Satriani, Taj Mahal, Jonny Lang, Dweezil Zappa, Doyle Bramhall II, Eric Johnson, Dug Pinnick, Chris Layton of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Mato Nanji of Indigenous, Ana Popovic, Kenny Aronoff, Slide Brothers, Henri Brown, and Kevin McCormick.

A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts is home to world-class performances, nationally recognized education programs, contemporary visual art, and many popular events. The Arts Center is located in the heart of the Sonoma wine country and ranked among California's top performing arts presenters.

Together with its resident companies, the Center presents more than 230 performances in music, dance, theater, renowned speakers, and comedy; provides education programs serving 40,000 children and adults; and hosts more than 1,000 community events a year. Owned and operated by the Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation, the Center relies on charitable community donations to achieve its mission - to enrich, educate, and entertain. The patron services office is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., closed on Mondays except on those days when a show is scheduled, when the box office will open at 4 p.m. Tickets and information are available 24/7 online at lutherburbankcenter.org.





