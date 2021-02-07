EXIT Theatre's DIVA OR DIE Postponed

The EXIT Theatre Presents streaming of DIVA or Die: Apple In My Eye that was scheduled for this week must be postponed. The company hopes to broadcast the show live in March or April. The company's interview show, Hanging Out In the EXIT Cafe, hosted by Amanda Ortmayer, which was also scheduled for next week to interview the creators of Apple In My Eye is also postponed.

The next live show streamed on EXIT Theatre Presents, hosted by Christina Augello, will be HICK: A LOVE STORY: based on Eleanor Roosevelt's letters to Lorena Hickok.

The event will be streaming live on February 25, 2021 AT 7PM (PACIFIC TIME)

at www.facebook.com/exittheatresf and www.youtube.com/exittheatre.

Lorena "Hick" Hickok was a hard-living butch reporter when she met the patrician First Lady as she was assigned to cover Eleanor during FDR's 1932 presidential campaign. Using passages from Eleanor's passionate correspondence with her lover, "Hick" recounts the development of their love affair, their friendship ending only with E.R.'s death 30 years later. Written by Terry Baum, directed by Carolyn Myers, performed by Terry Baum as Hick and Paula Barish as Eleanor Roosevelt.

HANGING OUT IN THE EXIT CAFE, hosted by Amanda Ortmayer, will interview Terry Baum and Carolyn Myers of HICK on Thursday, February 23, 2021 at 7PM (Pacific Time) at www.facebook.com/exittheatresf and www.youtube.com/exittheatre