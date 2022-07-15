EXIT Theatre Presents THE ANARCHY QUARTET Beginning August 4

EXIT Theatre presents "The Anarchy Quartet" from August 4 through August 20, 2022, written by Stuart Bousel, directed by Nick Trengove, featuring Catherine Luedtke*, Katherine Park, Fred Pitts and Max Seijas.

"The Anarchy Quartet" is Stuart Bousel's gripping tale, directed by Nick Trengove, of the shipwreck that drove England into turmoil and the four royals who got caught in the aftermath:

William Born Adelin, the boy who would be King, only to drown in the chilly waters of the English Channel and leave the crown to The Empress Matilda, who became Lady of England, only to spend a decade of her life forever on the run from Stephen of Blois, who won the crown because of a bout of dysentery but would eventually lose it to the husband of Eleanor of Aquitaine, the richest heiress in France, whose descendants would one day rule most of Europe.

Stuart Bousel (Playwright) graduated from Reed College with a degree in English/Creative Writing and has worked at the EXIT since directing LOVES LABORS LOST in 2006. Other EXIT directing credits include PARAIDSE STREET, EXIT THE KING, and CONGRESSWOMEN, which he also adapted. His play EVERYBODY HERE SAYS HELLO! won the TBA Outstanding World Premiere Award in 2014, and is published by EXIT Press along with his play PASTORELLA. His play THE DEATH OF RUBY SLIPPERS will be performed in October by Skeleton Rep.

Catherine Luedtke* (The Empress Matilda) is so,so happy to be back onstage at The Exit, and on her fourth project with Stuart Bousel. As a founding Actor of The Director's Theatre/Writer's Theatre, she just closed 'Death at 5 O'Clock' in London. Local credits from the 'before times' include 'Macbeth', 'War of The Roses'-Cal Shakes, 'The Jungle'-The National Theatre/Good Chance, 'Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again.'-Crowded Fire Theater (Resident Artist), and Readings with PlayGround and ARC. catluedtke.com

Katherine Park (Eleanor of Aquitaine) grew up eating baek kimchi banchan, drinking hot chocolate for breakfast, & improvising sweet screamo songs about ice cream in the suburbs of Boston. Catch her as the voice of the teenage Aviatrix Katherine Sui Fun Cheung in the animated short 'Up in the Clouds' on Prime, & singing on iTunes. She's been on BIO, HULU, Discovery ID, KIKU, LA-18, MSNBC, served as guest speaker at USC, SFSU, AAU, Pasadena Civic Center. Park is a grad of Hartt and lives in Alameda with her love, Douglas Despres.

Fred Pitts (King Stephen) is a Bay Area actor. He has worked with African-American Shakespeare, Custom Theatre, Exit Theatre, Shotgun Players, Altarena, Palo Alto Players, Pear Theatre, and New Conservatory Theatre among others. His first solo show entitled "Aren't You...?' had its full theatrical debut in August 2021with Palo Alto Players. And yes, he knew the history of King Stephen and The Anarchy prior to meeting Stuart because Fred is a history geek. A big one.

Max Seijas (Adelin) is so excited to be back at the Exit Theatre doing live theater again! Previous credits include Sasha in "Mothers All" (Actor's Ensemble of Berkeley), Cory in "You'll Catch Flies" (New Conservatory Theatre Center), and Adam in "The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told (Left Coast Theatre Co.). Much love to his family, friends, and D&D gang!

Nick Trengove (Director) is an actor, director, writer, and teaching artist based in the SF Bay Area. In addition to his work in the Bay Area, he also studied and trained in the Chicago storefront theater scene, and holds an MFA in Acting from the Theatre School at DePaul University. As an actor, he was most recently in Adam Bock's A Small Fire at Shotgun Players, and up next, you can catch him in the West Coast premiere of Aunt Jack at NCTC, Sept-Oct.

*Member of Actors Equity Association. An AEA approved production.