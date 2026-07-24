EMILY SKINNER: IN CONCERT to Play Feinstein's at Hotel Nikko in San Francisco

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. Sign Up

Feinstein's at Hotel Nikko will welcome acclaimed Broadway star Emily Skinner for a special concert celebrating one of Broadway's most celebrated voices.

A Tony Award nominee and one of musical theater's most respected performers, Skinner has captivated audiences on Broadway and around the world with her extraordinary vocal talent, emotional depth, and dynamic stage presence. Her Broadway credits include Side Show, The Cher Show, Billy Elliot, Prince of Broadway, James Joyce's The Dead, Jekyll & Hyde, and Dinner at Eight, among many others.

In this intimate evening, Skinner will perform a collection of Broadway favorites, beloved standards, and personal selections that showcase the artistry and storytelling that have made her a favorite among theater lovers. Accompanied by exceptional musicians, she brings warmth, humor, and heartfelt connection to every performance, creating a unique experience that can only be found in an intimate cabaret setting.

Feinstein's at Hotel Nikko offers audiences the rare opportunity to experience world-class performers up close in one of San Francisco's premier live entertainment venues. With exceptional acoustics, impeccable hospitality, and no seat far from the stage, the venue provides the perfect setting for an evening with one of Broadway's finest performers.

Emily Skinner: In Concert plays Feinstein's at the Nikko (222 Mason St. San Francisco) on August 14-15, at 8 pm.

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming