Dreya Weber Joins Luminario Ballet's GALA BACCHANAL

Luminario Ballet has announced that renowned arealist and choreographer Dreya Weber (who has conceived work on stage and film for Madonna, Pink, Cher and many others) will be the guest star of the Company's upcoming 2019 Gala Fundraiser, Gala Bacchanal.

As previously announced, this one-night-only event will honor Emmy Award-winning choreographer Anita Mann for her Lifetime Achievement and Influence in Choreography and will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., at the Beverly Hills Women's Club (1700 Chevy Chase Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210). Gala Bacchanal celebrates Luminario's awarding of a prestigious grant from the US State Department and National Endowment of the Arts, enabling Luminario's upcoming tour to India in February 2020 with a new work-in-progress set to music by Reggae legend Peter Tosh of the Wailers. Tickets to Gala Bacchanal range from $300 - $500 and are available online at luminarioballet.org/fundraisers. Gala Bacchanal sponsors include Anita Mann-Kohl Foundation; and the RIDE Foundation.



"It has been my great pleasure to be associated with Luminario since the early days of the company," said Dreya Weber. "Judith has made a miracle in shepherding this wonderful company. She has given us a platform to explore and celebrate our shared love of dance. It is a joy to bring new choreography to Luminario and perform with such dedicated artists."

The program schedule for Gala Bacchanal includes Hor d'ouevres, drinks, a special Luminario Ballet performance including excerpts from Stravinsky's "Firebird," a seated dinner and a silent auction.

Gala Bacchanal will support Luminario's presence at the upcoming NY APAP conference showcasing at Ailey Theatre in New York City, as well as local Southern California performances in 2020. Sponsorships and more information are available online at luminarioballet.org.

"Luminario Ballet is incredibly honored, thanks to the US Department of State and the National Endowment for the Arts," said Managing and Artistic Director Judith FLEX Helle, "to bring our new work-in-progress Break On Through to the Other Side: Tosh Thoughts to India in February 2020, and excited to share our cultural differences, and to discover our similarities. Much as our climate change ballet TRAILS - which included images from NASA - promoted thoughtful discourse with our audience, we hope that by presenting our new dance piece with the social justice idealism of the Tosh songs, it will help audiences talk to each other about making the world a better place for all of us."

"What an honor to be recognized by Luminario," said Honoree Anita Mann. "To be included this year along with the exciting news about their fully funded award to tour India on behalf of the U.S. Government is absolutely thrilling."

Luminario Ballet's Advisory Board includes Allen Walls, Exec. Producer World Choreography Awards; Deborah Borda, President, NY Philharmonic; Deborah Brockus, Exec Producer LA Dance Festival; and Marat Daukayev, Kirov Ballet principal.



The 2019 Gala Committee Co-Chairs are Allen Walls (World Choreography Awards) and Deborah Brockus (LA Dance Festival).



The 2019 Honorary Gala Committee includes Princess Karen Cantrell, Chair, UN Association Coachella Valley chapter; Chair, The Royal Society of St George - California; and CFO, Beverly Hills Women's Club.





