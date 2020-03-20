Dragon Productions Theatre Company is Launching DRAGON ON DEMAND

Dragon Productions Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming programming:

We hope you are able to stay safe and secure in your homes during these insane times. As we begin our first cancelled weekend of performances, we wanted to announce a couple of ways that we at the Dragon are working to keep the fires burning for theatre and the arts while we are all taking some time to help flatten the curve for everyone's sake.



First of all, we are launching Dragon on Demand. Over the next couple of weeks, we will begin building a limited library of Vimeo released On Demand archival videos we've taken of a few previous productions to give you a chance to continue experiencing theatre while we all shelter in place, and perhaps even get to catch that one show that you missed in its original run. Every viewing of these videos will help us continue paying our rent, our small staff, and support our local community of artists so we can hit the ground running when we're safely able to present live events again. We're kicking off Dragon on Demand tonight with a brilliant production we had the honor of hosting at the Dragon in our 2019 2nd Stages Series, the production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth, produced by Roneet Aliza Rahamim and Max Tachis. You can check it out here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/macbethatdragon?



In addition to Dragon on Demand, while we figure out other ways to build community, make art, and amplify the voices of the many brilliant artists in our community, we will begin putting our mouths.... where our mouths are, and offer up a Dragon Reading Hour with Max & Alika during the times when we would normally be in performance to connect in some small way to our Dragon family during this tough time and scratch that artistic itch that brought us to the Dragon in the first place. Our Reading Hour will go live on our Facebook page this Saturday at 8:00pm and Sunday at 2:00pm, with Alika sharing a reading of the new novel Time Sailors by Bay Area local author, actor, immersive creator, contortionist et al. Shelli Frew, while we will run a quick poll of choices for Max's reading between 3 classics that live in the Public Domain. Each day we will read about an hour and take a little time to catch up with you all. We will be kicking off the stream on Facebook Live, since that is one of the more convenient platforms where much of our audience hangs out, but we are working on also making recordings and other live platforms available as we get the ball rolling for those of you who are not on Facebook. Be on the lookout for a Facebook event coming soon.

We are also working on converting as many of our educational offerings to online courses and finding new ways to serve you on that front. We've already begun offering our Adult Essentials of Playwriting class with Bridgette Dutta Portman digitally, which has just been featured in the LA Times, with adult acting classes to go digital soon. We do also offer private coaching for adults looking to fine tune their public presentation skills that include topics like way finding your design voice, building confidence, mindfulness techniques, and that beef up your storytelling and communication skills as these are all key skills for corporate presentations and sales staff. To register for the adult playwriting class go here, and to get information on private coaching go here and Product Maestro workshops (Max is a co-creator and teacher on some units) here.



We are also going to be continuing on virtually with youth classes like our Theatre Intensives, and our Storytelling & Play class. Please stay tuned and visit http://rwcyt.org for future updates.



You can find out more about performance schedule changes and new digital offerings on our website, and on our Social Media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). In these tough times, as we begin to go a little stir crazy, and perhaps more than a little isolated, in our homes we hope that we're able to provide you with a little diversion, some fun or perhaps a bit of a sense of community. And if you would like to keep us going, please please please, keep checking out what we've got available to keep maintaining a sense of community thru these tough times, and consider donating so we can keep paying our $12,000/month rent and keep some of our staff employed so they can keep feeding themselves and their families through this extraordinary situation.





