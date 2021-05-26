Diablo Ballet Presents LOVE STORIES, June 18

Diablo Ballet virtually presents the final program of its 27th Season, Love Stories, June 18-27, featuring three ballets, including the romantic duet Carousel (A Dance) inspired by the Broadway musical by renowned choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.

The program features the wedding celebration from Coppélia, which is considered one of the best-loved classical and comedic ballets. Coppélia is staged by Artistic Director, Lauren Jonas and choreographer, Sean Kelly after Marius Petipa's 1884 choreography. The wedding celebration which features the wedding pas de deux, variations and coda, and the divertisments which include Dawn, Prayer, Celebration and Ribbon dances, and the grand finale featuring the entire company. Lauren Jonas remarked, "Coppelia was one of my most treasured ballets to dance during my career and I am thrilled Diablo Ballet will perform it to finish our 27 th season."

The program also includes Carousel (A Dance) choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, inspired by the Broadway musical and staged by Diablo Ballet's Regisseur Joanna Berman. Carousel (A Dance) made its debut in 2002 with the New York City Ballet and is set to the music of If I Loved You by Richard Rodgers and is from Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic 1945 musical Carousel.

Also included in the program is a Diablo Ballet premiere of Bruno Roque's fun and light-hearted Frugivory. Portuguese choreographer and former principal dancer of Ballet de Monte Carlo, Bruno Roque's ballet was originally commissioned for Seattle Dance Collective with dancers from Pacific Northwest Ballet. Featuring music from Dead Combo, the ballet is a light, unphilosophical take on the idea that the object of our desire can drive us, or blind us.

The program, which was filmed in Diablo Ballet's transformed black box theatre, will be streamed virtually to audience's homes for two weekends - June 18-20 and June 25-27.

Patrons can choose which weekend they would like to view the performance and they can view the ballet at any time over the three days they chose. "I'm grateful that we were able to perform and present our entire season digitally to our patrons this year. We are now looking forward to being back in person at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek to celebrate our 28 th season", states Artistic Director Lauren Jonas.

Virtual tickets are being sold one per household for $30 through June 9, after the price goes up to $35 per household, through the Lesher Center for the Arts by calling 925-943-SHOW (7469) or online at lesherartscenter.org. For additional information, visit diabloballet.org or call 925-943-1775.