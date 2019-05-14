Demetri Martin And Disney Junior Come To Luther Burbank Center For The Arts

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that it has added two shows to its 2019 lineup-comedian Demetri Martin on his Wandering Mind Tour on Friday, October 4, and the Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour on Wednesday, December 18. Tickets for both shows will be available beginning today, Friday, May 17 at 12 p.m. online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).



Demetri Martin-Wandering Mind Tour

Friday, October 4, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $39.50-$49.50

Demetri Martin is a standup comedian, artist, writer, and director. He began doing standup comedy in New York City, where he worked as a staff writer for "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." Demetri then became a regular performer on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart." He won the Perrier Award at the International Fringe Festival in Edinburgh for his one-man show, If I. At the Melbourne International Comedy festival, his show Dr. Earnest Parrot Presents Demetri Martin won Australia's Barry Award. Demetri has released three standup comedy albums and four hour-long standup comedy specials, including his latest for Netflix, "The Overthinker." Demetri created and starred in his own television series for Comedy Central called "Important Things with Demetri Martin." His books, "This Is a Book" and "Point Your Face at This," are New York Times Bestsellers. His latest book, "If It's Not Funny It's Art," features a collection of his original drawings. Demetri's fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Esquire, and The New York Times Magazine. He recently wrote and directed his first feature film, Dean, which won the Founder's Prize at the Tribeca Film Festival for best narrative American feature film. Demetri has brown hair and he is allergic to peanuts.



Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $45-$59

Presented by Pull-Ups, Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour is an interactive concert experience where children and their families can sing and dance along to their favorite Disney Junior songs as well as holiday classics. This dazzling musical wonderland features favorite Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Vampirina, and Bingo and Rolly from "Puppy Dog Pals" performing live on stage to Disney Junior hits and other holiday classics such as "Jingle Bells" and "Deck The Halls." The show also includes a special appearance by characters from Disney Junior's upcoming animated series, "T.O.T.S." and culminates with a special visit from Santa Claus. An extension of the popular Pollstar-nominated Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour, Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour is written by Amy Tinkham, directed and choreographed by Scotty Nguyen, produced by Red Light Management's Jonathan Shank, and represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Shore Fire Media.



The patron services office is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., closed on Mondays except on those days when a show is scheduled, when the box office will open at 4 p.m. Tickets and information are available 24/7 online at lutherburbankcenter.org.





