Dedrick Weathersby & More to Star in RENT at Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory

Hillbarn Theatre has revealed their first round of casting for RENT, among those listed is Emmy Award Winner Dedrick Weathersby.

RENT

Directed by Reed Flores; Musical Direction by Diana Lee; Choreography by Gabe Igtanloc

Stage Manager by Justin Buchs; Props by Reed Flores; Scenic/Projections by Steve Muterspaugh; Scenic Artist by Paulino Deleal; Sound Design by Jeff Mockus; Lighting Design by Pamila Gray.

The cast features Kristy Aquino as Ensemble, JESSE CORTEZ as Angel, Solona Husband as Joanne, Edward Im as Mark, Lillian Kurtz as Ensemble, Brandon Leland* as Roger, Jamari McGee as Ensemble, Danielle Mendoza as Maureen, May Ramos as Mimi and Dedrick Weathersby* as Collins. More Roles to be Announced per Company Website

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

RENT opens FEB 8 and runs Thursday through Sunday until FEB 25, 2024.

To purchase tickets click link:

Click Here