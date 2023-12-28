Dedrick Weathersby & More to Star in RENT at Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory

The show opens on Feb 8 and runs until Feb 25, 2024.
Hillbarn Theatre has revealed their first round of casting for RENT, among those listed is Emmy Award Winner Dedrick Weathersby.
RENT
Directed by Reed Flores; Musical Direction by Diana Lee; Choreography by Gabe Igtanloc
Stage Manager by Justin Buchs; Props by Reed Flores; Scenic/Projections by Steve Muterspaugh; Scenic Artist by Paulino Deleal; Sound Design by Jeff Mockus; Lighting Design by Pamila Gray.
The cast features Kristy Aquino as Ensemble, JESSE CORTEZ as Angel, Solona Husband as Joanne, Edward Im as Mark, Lillian Kurtz as Ensemble, Brandon Leland* as Roger, Jamari McGee as Ensemble, Danielle Mendoza as Maureen, May Ramos as Mimi and Dedrick Weathersby* as Collins. More Roles to be Announced per Company Website
*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
RENT opens FEB 8 and runs Thursday through Sunday until FEB 25, 2024.
To purchase tickets click link:
