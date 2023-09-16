Darren Criss to Headline A.C.T.'s 2nd Annual ALL HALLOWS GALA

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) and gala co-chairs Heather Stallings Little & John Little and David Jones & Joe D'Alessandro have announced Zombie Ball, the second annual All Hallows' Gala being held on Friday, October 27 at San Francisco's August Hall (420 Mason St.). Hailed as San Francisco's best costume party fundraiser, the All Hallows' Gala Zombie Ball will present guests with a frightfully elegant and theatrical night full of fun and friendship. The evening is the sole annual fundraising event for A.C.T., providing essential funds for the theater's artistic, actor training, and education and community programs. Guests at this year's Zombie Ball are encouraged to dress in costume or cocktail attire.



Individual tickets range in price from $1,500 to $5,000. Patron-level tables range from $15,000 to $100,000. For more information or to purchase tables or tickets, please visit the link below or contact A.C.T. Director of Special Events Irma Ramirez at 415-439-2335 or iramirez@act-sf.org.



“A.C.T.'s All Hallows' Gala is the theater's sole fundraising event, providing essential funds for our artistic, actor training, and education and community programs,” said Heather Stallings Little, Gala Co-Chair and A.C.T. Trustee. “John and I hope you will come out—either in zombie or zombie-fighting costume, or whatever you're comfortable in—and join us, our co-chairs, and special guest artist Darren Criss for what is going to be a fabulously fun evening.”



“Joe and I are very excited about this year's event, which builds on the fantastic experience of the first All Hallows' Gala in 2022,” adds David Jones, Gala Co-Chair and A.C.T. Trustee. “Halloween is undoubtedly the most theatrical holiday, and this year, A.C.T. has imagined a fun-filled Zombie Ball for the region to come and celebrate with us, raising money for the Bay Area's largest non-profit theater.”



The wonderfully frightening evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception where guests will enjoy live music and conversation on the mezzanine, or escape to the “scream-easy” for a luxe respite. Welcome bites and thirst-quenching brews will be offered. At 7:30 p.m., guests will be ushered to the historic music hall and treated to a lavish autumnal-inspired menu created by Gold Leaf Catering. At 8:30 p.m., A.C.T. Young Conservatory alum and award-winning stage, screen, and music recording artist Darren Criss (American Buffalo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Glee) will regale with some thrilling, Halloween-themed programming! Cap off the festive evening with the After-Life Party, featuring ultimate dance band Vinyl Project and the opportunity to play retro-games in the cool underground haunt, which includes bowling, hoops, skee-ball, and late-night bites, tricks, and treats! Be sure to capture your picture in one of the photoBOOths—humans only, no zombies allowed.



The Gala Committee—led by Heather Stallings Little & John Little and David Jones & Joe D'Alessandro—includes Kathleen Donohue, Lara Hitchcock, Cristy Johnston Limón, Ann Marymor, Toni Ratner Miller, Jeff Minick, Robina Riccitiello, and BD Wong.

ABOUT AMERICAN CONSERVATORY THEATER

American Conservatory Theater is a Tony Award–winning theater and educational institution dedicated to nurturing the art of live theater through Dynamic Productions, intensive actor training in its conservatory, and an ongoing engagement with its community. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T. embraces its responsibility to conserve, renew, and reinvent our relationship to the rich theatrical traditions and literatures that are our collective legacy, while exploring new artistic forms and new communities. A commitment to the highest standards informs every aspect of A.C.T.'s creative work. Founded by pioneer of the regional theater movement William Ball, A.C.T. opened its first San Francisco season in 1967. Since then, A.C.T. has performed more than 400 productions to a combined audience of more than seven million people. A.C.T. reaches more than 250,000 people through its productions and programs every year. For more information, visit act-sf.org.



ABOUT YOUNG CONSERVATORY

A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory (YC) is an internationally recognized professional theater–training program for young artists ages 8 to 19. Students from throughout the Bay Area (and often other states) who attend the Young Conservatory develop their character, creative talent, perform in professional-caliber productions, and gain the confidence to succeed both on and offstage. Under the direction of Jill MacLean, the YC offers dynamic courses throughout the year for both beginners exploring acting for the first time as well as young actors with previous experience. Many YC alumni go on to study art in college, and are often seen on stages and screens in the Bay Area and across the country. For more information, visit act-sf.org/yc.



ABOUT A.C.T.'S EDUCATION & COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

A.C.T. annually provides more than 18,000 young people and educators from San Francisco and beyond with opportunities to experience the transformative power of dramatic storytelling through the ACTsmart in-school, after-school, and professional development programs and the acclaimed Young Conservatory actor-training program—developing creativity, critical thinking, and collaborative spirit while fostering the artists and audiences of the future. ACTsmart programs include Student Matinees (SMAT), which offers free and low-cost tickets to mainstage and A.C.T. Master of Fine Arts Program performances; Will on Wheels, an annual tour of a Shakespeare classic performed in schools and community venues; ACTsmart workshops and backstage tours for school and community groups; and the ACTsmart Intensive Residency program, which provides instruction in writing, acting, and production for youth with the least access to theater education. Dedicated to lifelong learning, A.C.T. also enriches the lives of more than 1,000 diverse community members by providing access to the creative process, deepening their understanding of the power of “play” to underscore our common humanity. The Citizen Artist curriculum, a partnership with the MFA Program, trains MFA students to be socially conscious teaching artists and provides them direct experience working in our various school and community programs. For more information, visit act-sf.org/education