Dalia Stasevska And Jukka-Pekka Saraste Conduct San Francisco Symphony At Davies Symphony Hall

Guest conductors Dalia Stasevska and Jukka-Pekka Saraste lead the San Francisco Symphony in two weeks of concerts at Davies Symphony Hall in January and February.



January 18–20: Seong-Jin Cho Plays Beethoven

On January 18–20, Dalia Stasevska, Chief Conductor of the Lahti Symphony Orchestra in Finland, leads the San Francisco Symphony in Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, featuring pianist Seong-Jin Cho in his Orchestral Series debut. Influenced by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor, Beethoven’s Third Concerto is a taut and lean work and the first of his five piano concertos written in his mature style.



Rounding out the program is Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, From the New World. Written during the composer’s sojourn in the United States, the Symphony reflects his interest in American music. Dvořák was inspired by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s poem The Song of Hiawatha, and later noted that he tried to reproduce the essence of Native American and African American songs in his works of this period.



February 2–4: Saraste Conducts Beethoven 7

On February 2–4, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, Chief Conductor and Music Director of the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, conducts the San Francisco Symphony in a program featuring Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 6. Composed between 1817 and 1818, the piece is nicknamed the “Little” C-major Symphony so as not to be confused with Schubert’s later Symphony in C major, often referred to as the “Great.”



The program concludes with Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, which he wrote as his hearing loss worsened. He believed Symphony No. 7 to be his “most excellent symphony,” and the second movement Allegretto is one of his most popular compositions.



SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRAL SERIES

Seong-Jin Cho Plays Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3

Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 10am [Open Rehearsal]

Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 7:30pm

Friday, January 19, 2024, at 7:30pm

Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 7:30pm



Dalia Stasevska conductor

Seong-Jin Cho piano [Orchestral Series Debut]

San Francisco Symphony



Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3



ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, From the New World



Tickets: $25–$225



Ticket link: https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/SEONG-JIN-CHO



Pre-rehearsal talk: Lauren Prichard will give a pre-rehearsal talk from the stage one hour prior to the January 18 rehearsal. Free to all ticket holders; doors open 15 minutes before.



Broadcast / Archived Stream: A broadcast of these performances will air Sunday, March 31, at 7pm on Classical KDFC 90.3 San Francisco, 104.9 San Jose, 89.9 Napa, and kdfc.com where it will be available for on-demand streaming for 21 days following the broadcast.

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRAL SERIES

Saraste Conducts Beethoven 7

Friday, February 2, 2024, at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 2pm



Jukka-Pekka Saraste conductor

San Francisco Symphony



Franz Schubert Symphony No. 6



Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7



Tickets: $25–$180



Ticket link: https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/BEETHOVEN-7



Broadcast / Archived Stream: A broadcast of these performances will air Sunday, June 2, at 7pm on Classical KDFC 90.3 San Francisco, 104.9 San Jose, 89.9 Napa, and kdfc.com where it will be available for on-demand streaming for 21 days following the broadcast.