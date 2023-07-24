DEVO The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years Comes To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

(((folkYEAH!))) and Ambassador Theatre Group present DEVO – The Farwell Tour Celebrating 50 Years on Tuesday, November 14 at 8 p.m. at BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St., San Francisco). Tickets (starting at $67.50) go on-sale to the general public on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at broadwaysf.com.
 
Devo's music and visual presentation (including stage shows and costumes) mingle kitsch science fiction themes, surrealist humor, and mordantly satirical social commentary. The band's namesake, the tongue in cheek social theory of "de-evolution", was an integral concept in their early work, which was marked by experimental and dissonant art punk that merged rock music with electronics. Their output in the 1980s embraced synth-pop and a more mainstream, less conceptual style, though the band's satirical and quirky humor remained intact. Their music has proven influential on subsequent movements, particularly on new wave, industrial and alternative artists. Devo was also a pioneer of the music video format.

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, is the preeminent theater entertainment companies in the Bay Area, bringing live theatrical experiences to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres in San Francisco. BroadwaySF presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.




