DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Celebrates One Year Milestone!

Oct. 13, 2022  

Dear San Francisco-the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive circus experience created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider -has reached its one year milestone at San Francisco's historic Club Fugazi (678 Green St.).

To commemorate the anniversary, acclaimed North Beach illustrator and artist Jeremy Fish created a one-of-a-kind new visual for the Dear San Francisco postcards that audience members use to write letters to San Francisco each night before the performance.

Tickets for Dear San Francisco are on-sale now by visiting clubfugazisf.com or calling 415-273-0600. Prices subject to change without notice. For private performance buyouts or to purchase group tickets at a discounted rate (15+ on weekdays; 25+ on weekends), call 415-273-0600 ext. 102.

Powered by exhilarating acrobatics, choreography, spoken word, video projections, shadow play, and original music, Dear San Francisco invites locals and visitors alike on a heart-stopping romp through both the essence and the myth that has San Francisco indelibly etched on our collective imagination. From the 1906 earthquake and Summer of Love to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life through a series of tableaus (acts), including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, juggling, and "hand-to-trap" (a form first created by Shana Carroll), performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats.

The food and beverage options at Club Fugazi are curated to match the creativity on-stage and offer a range of cicchetti (small bites and plates) sourced from local purveyors, plus an adventurous selection of wines and beers that complement the club's Italian roots. The menu is available at every seat in the venue and the unique design of the Club's seating allows for socializing with groups and mingling with the performers before and after the show. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the full experience, with doors opening an hour before curtain.

For up-to-date health and safety protocols, visit clubfugazisf.com/health-safety-protocols.


