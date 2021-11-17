DADDY LONG LEGS Opens This Weeks At The Black Box Theatre

Daddy Long Legs opens on Friday, November 19 at the Black Box Theatre. "Daddy Long Legs", music and lyrics by Paul Gordon, book by John Caird, based on the novel by Jean Webster and directed by Nikka Ziemer is a charming and thoughtful story of a young woman of eighteen named Jerusha Abbott played by Cristina Zermeno, who lives in an orphanage.

As the oldest person living there, many of the responsibilities of running the orphanage fall on her - but when a mysterious stranger played by David Arias, visits the orphanage and leaves Jerusha a letter, she finds that as a result of articulate and humorous essay she's written, this stranger is going to fund her college education in the hopes that she'll become a great author. The production opens at the Black Box Theatre, 430 N Main Street in Las Cruces, on Friday, November 19, and runs through Sunday, December 5.

Cristina Zermeno is in her first show here at the Black Box and this is her first lead in a musical. She has been seen as Amanda in "Women in Jeopardy" as well as Eleanor in the "Haunting of Hill House" at the El Paso Playhouse. She performed as Mrs. Mayor in "Seussical" with the Sun City Musical Company and Dr. Madden in "Next to Normal" at El Paso Community College. David Arias was recently seen at the Black Box as Voltaire in "Emilie: La Marquise du Chatalet Defends Her Life Tonight." Arias has also appeared at the Black Box in "Little Shop of Horrors, "A New Brain, "Photograph 51," and "Seagulls in a Cherry Tree. The Music Director is Barbara Toth, Lighting Design is by Peter Herman, Costume Design is byAutumn Gieb, and Scenic Design is by Peter Herman and Nikka Ziemer. Bekah Taulbee and Casi Galban are the Light and Sound Board Operators.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sunday matinees on November 28 and December 5 at 2:30 p.m., and a Thursday performance on December 2 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 regular admission, $12.00 students and seniors over 65, and all seats on Thursday are $10.00. Reservations may be made online on the No Strings Theatre website (www.no- strings.org ) or by calling the Black Box Theatre at (575) 523-1223.

The "Daddy Long Legs" invitational exhibit in thetheatregallery has creative and unusual artwork by Diana Ayres, Margaret Bernstein, Luci Bromberg, Sandy Clifford, Kris Karsteadt, Beth LeBlanc, Meredith Loring, Jan Minow, Lara Teich, Jan Thune, Lynn Unangst, and Kalene Womack. thetheatregallery is open an hour before all performances and byappointment by calling (575) 523-1223.