Cutting Ball Theater Presents THE BALD SOPRANO

To close its celebratory 20th Season, Cutting Ball Theater is reprising its hit production of Eugène Ionesco's THE BALD SOPRANO, originally produced as part of Cutting Ball's 10th Season in 2009. The Bald Soprano is translated and directed by Founding Artistic Director Rob Melrose - recently appointed Artistic Director of The Alley Theatre in Houston, Texas - and stars Cutting Ball co-founder and former Artistic Director Paige Rogers. The Bald Soprano runs, in a limited engagement, June 5 through June 16. Tickets range in price $30 - $40 and are available for purchase online at cuttingball.com/productions/bald-soprano or by phone at 415-525-1205.

The play that breaks all the rules returns to Cutting Ball! The Bald Soprano is Ionesco's quintessential absurdist masterpiece where chaos cheerfully reigns over logic, as Mr. and Mrs. Smith share a riotous evening with Mr. and Mrs. Martin, a cantankerous maid, and a fire captain. Ionesco's "anti-play" lampoons language and manners with artistic anarchy.

"Our founders, Rob Melrose and Paige Rogers, helmed Cutting Ball for our first 20 years with a joyous and voracious appetite for the avant-garde," said Artistic Director Ariel Craft. "So it feels very fitting that now, as they embark on their next creative adventures, we honor that legacy by reviving this classic of the avant-garde canon, one of their most celebrated collaborations."

Cutting Ball has a rich history of presenting works by Eugène Ionesco, previously presenting The Chairs (2013) and his lesser known Victims of Duty (2008). The Bald Soprano was a hit in 2009, opening Cutting Ball's 10th Season, extended multiple times and garnering enthusiasm from press:

Returning cast members from the original 2009 production include Paige Rogers, Cutting Ball co-founder and director of Uncle Vanya in 2018, David Sinaiko, a Cutting Ball favorite featured in recent productions such as The Tenderloin Tour and Timon of Athens, and Donell Hill. Rogers, Sinaiko, and Hill will be joined by new cast members Radhika Rao and Douglas Nolan - recently seen in Cutting Ball productions such as Uncle Vanya (Nolan), Timon of Athens (Rao, Nolan), and A Dreamplay (Rao) - and Lauren Hayes, making her Cutting Ball mainstage debut.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You