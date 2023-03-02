Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Club Fugazi and DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Give Back To The Community

Club Fugazi will provide a $10 donation per ticket to the named organization.

Mar. 02, 2023 Â 
Club Fugazi and DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Give Back To The Community

Club Fugazi Executive Director David Dower announced the first annual Club Fugazi Gives Back campaign. Throughout the month of March, Club Fugazi and Dear San Francisco-the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive circus experience created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider-will support seven non-profit organizations that impact the lives of Bay Area residents through the sale of tickets to Dear San Francisco. When ticket buyers use one of the unique links to purchase tickets for any eligible March performance, Club Fugazi will provide a $10 donation per ticket to the named organization. Every seat for weeknight, matinee, and Sunday evening performances in the month of March is available as part of the Club Fugazi Gives Back campaign. In addition, Club Fugazi will cover the service charges for every ticket purchased.

"From the beginning, Club Fugazi and Dear San Francisco have received such broad, generous and sustained support from San Francisco Bay Area audiences that we are now in a position to give back to the community," said Dower. "Over 6,000 tickets are available to these seven non-profit neighbors for their own fundraising efforts. We hope to be writing significant checks to each of them at the end of the month."

The seven non-profit organizations, each nominated by a Club Fugazi staff member, are as follows:

826 Valencia
https://826valencia.org/
Founded in 2002, 826 Valencia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting students who live in under-resourced communities in San Francisco with their writing skills. We offer free writing, tutoring, and publishing programs for youth ages six through eighteen in public schools and at three whimsical Writing Centers in the Mission, Tenderloin, and Mission Bay.
To support 826 Valencia use http://bit.ly/3HKL7wj

Aplastic Anemia-MDS International Foundation
www.aamds.org/
This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the AAMDSIF. The organization provide answers, support, and hope to patients and families through education, resources, and research. They support for Bay Area families through support groups which take place in social settings that provide a level of mutual support that can make all the difference in a patient's ability to cope and adapt. Connection, engagement, comfort, and compassion from peers can be hard to find for people with rare disorders.
To support Aplastic Anemia-MDS International Foundation, use http://bit.ly/3lfaZsE

Italian Community Services
www.italiancs.org/
Founded in 1916, Italian Community Services provides Bay Area Italian American individuals and families with trusted resources, educational grants, and cultural programs to help them live healthy, independent and productive lives. With the tagline "Preserving Our Culture, Serving Our Community", ICS is committed to honoring and preserving Italian traditions, language, and culture to ensure they remain a source of strength and identity for this and future generations. Thanks to the support of our generous donors, Italian Community Services continues to build on this legacy of community, culture, education, and service as it celebrates its 107th year at Casa Fugazi in North Beach.
To support Italian Community Services use http://bit.ly/3Xi9cjR

North Beach Neighbors
www.northbeachneighbors.org/
North Beach Neighbors is a diverse community advocate that balances tradition with forward-thinking action.Through meaningful social interaction, we foster a rich, vibrant neighborhood that works together to improve the quality of life in North Beach.
To support North Beach Neighbors, use http://bit.ly/40E34W1

Prescott Circus
www.prescottcircus.org/
Prescott Circus Theatre provides safe environments that empower and engage Oakland youth through circus arts training to develop the confidence and skills to thrive on stage, in school, and in life. This is accomplished through year-round, no-cost culturally affirming programs in partnerships with professional teaching artists, public schools, and other organizations. Since 1984, we have directed all of our resources to promote and provide equitable access to quality art education experiences for Black, Brown, and All Children. This year, Prescott Circus Theatre is working with over 200 students at eight Oakland public schools and in the community. Our youth go on to perform for as many as 40 events each year. Come see our stars shine on April 22 at Mosswood Park Amphitheater for our 2023 Showcase, Umbrella People.
To support Prescott Circus, use http://bit.ly/3I9bspf

Project Open Hand
www.openhand.org/
Project Open Hand will celebrate 38 years of service in 2023. The organization was founded in 1985 by San Francisco resident Ruth Brinker during the height of the AIDS crisis. Ruth saw a need to provide nutritious, fresh "meals with love" to neighbors who were malnourished from AIDS. In the years since, Project Open Hand's scope of services has grown; we continue to nourish people living with HIV/AIDS and have expanded to provide nutrition services to those battling critical illnesses, seniors, and adults with disabilities in San Francisco and Oakland. Project Open Hand is proud to be the largest nutrition provider for people living with HIV/AIDS in the country. Our San Francisco kitchen provides an average of 2,500 nutritious meals daily with the help of dozens of volunteers.
To support Project Open Hand, use http://bit.ly/3JTO14x

SF Pride
https://sfpride.org/
With over 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, and more than twenty community-run stages and venues, the San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade is the largest gathering of the LGBT community and allies in the nation. Our Pride Celebration begins on a Saturday in Civic Center Plaza in downtown San Francisco the last full weekend of June each year. The Parade, which takes place the Sunday morning of the event, kicks off from Beale Street along Market and ends at Market and 8th St. in the heart of downtown San Francisco.The Mission of the San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Pride Celebration Committee is to educate the world, commemorate our heritage, celebrate our culture, and liberate our people.
To support SF Pride, use http://bit.ly/3JTO14x



ABOUT FACE to be Presented at Bedford Gallery in April Photo
ABOUT FACE to be Presented at Bedford Gallery in April
Bedford GalleryÂ takes a deep dive into the practice of portraiture with the exhibition,Â About Face.
Opera ParallÃ¨le To Present Benefit Event A NIGHT AT THE OVERLOOK HOTEL Photo
Opera ParallÃ¨le To Present Benefit Event A NIGHT AT THE OVERLOOK HOTEL
Inspired by the company's upcoming presentation of Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell's opera, The Shining, based on Stephen King's novel, Opera ParallÃ¨le will host a benefit evening, A Night at The Overlook Hotel â€¦ No Work â€“ All Play, Wednesday, April 26 at the historic Lodge at the Regency Center, 1300 Van Ness Avenue.
Town Hall Theatre Announces A Special Community Event Lift Your Voice: An Evening with Ang Photo
Town Hall Theatre Announces A Special Community Event 'Lift Your Voice: An Evening with Angela Harrelson'
Join in for an evening with Angela Harrelson, the aunt of George Perry Floyd and the author of Lift Your Voice. As the daughter of sharecroppers and one of fourteen children, Harrelson gives us a glimpse of her nonlinear and trying life path that taught her the tenets of resiliency and perseverance.
World Premiere ofÂ Hope Mohrs HORIZON STANZAS A Feminist Exploration Of Poetry & D Photo
World Premiere ofÂ Hope Mohr's HORIZON STANZAS A Feminist Exploration Of Poetry & Dance, April 27, 29, 30
Bay Area choreographer Hope Mohr announces the world premiere of her latest evening-length dance work Horizon Stanzas, April 27, 29, & 30 at Joe Goode Annex. Mohr was inspired to create this new dance theater work by Alice Notley's haunting feminist epic poem, 'The Descent of Alette.'

More Hot Stories For You


Opera San JosÃ© Unveils 2023-24 40th Anniversary SeasonOpera San JosÃ© Unveils 2023-24 40th Anniversary Season
March 2, 2023

Opera San JosÃ©Â General DirectorÂ Shawna LuceyÂ has unveiled plans for the company's gala 40thÂ anniversary season, which will celebrate the organization's illustrious past, innovative present, and exciting future.
Club Fugazi and DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Give Back To The CommunityClub Fugazi and DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Give Back To The Community
March 2, 2023

Club Fugazi Executive Director David Dower announced the first annual Club Fugazi Gives Back campaign.Â Throughout the month of March, Club Fugazi and Dear San Franciscoâ€”the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive circus experience created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Sniderâ€”will support seven non-profit organizations that impact the lives of Bay Area residents through the sale of tickets to Dear San Francisco.
ABOUT FACE to be Presented at Bedford Gallery in AprilABOUT FACE to be Presented at Bedford Gallery in April
March 1, 2023

Bedford GalleryÂ takes a deep dive into the practice of portraiture with the exhibition,Â About Face.
Central Works 2023 Season Opens With The Premiere of MONDRAGOLACentral Works 2023 Season Opens With The Premiere of MONDRAGOLA
March 1, 2023

CENTRAL WORKS 2023 SEASON opens with the premiere of MONDRAGOLA running March18â€“April 16 (previews Mar 16 & 17) a new comedy from CW co-director/resident playwright Gary Graves. The play imagines an impoverished and exiled Niccolo Machiavelli in his later years, trying to get back into the good graces of the15th century Medici Court in Florence by presenting a farcical sex comedy he has written.
Opera ParallÃ¨le To Present Benefit Event A NIGHT AT THE OVERLOOK HOTELOpera ParallÃ¨le To Present Benefit Event A NIGHT AT THE OVERLOOK HOTEL
March 1, 2023

Inspired by the company's upcoming presentation of Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell's opera, The Shining, based on Stephen King's novel, Opera ParallÃ¨le will host a benefit evening, A Night at The Overlook Hotel â€¦ No Work â€“ All Play, Wednesday, April 26 at the historic Lodge at the Regency Center, 1300 Van Ness Avenue.
share