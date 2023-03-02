Club Fugazi and DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Give Back To The Community

Club Fugazi Executive Director David Dower announced the first annual Club Fugazi Gives Back campaign. Throughout the month of March, Club Fugazi and Dear San Francisco-the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive circus experience created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider-will support seven non-profit organizations that impact the lives of Bay Area residents through the sale of tickets to Dear San Francisco. When ticket buyers use one of the unique links to purchase tickets for any eligible March performance, Club Fugazi will provide a $10 donation per ticket to the named organization. Every seat for weeknight, matinee, and Sunday evening performances in the month of March is available as part of the Club Fugazi Gives Back campaign. In addition, Club Fugazi will cover the service charges for every ticket purchased.



"From the beginning, Club Fugazi and Dear San Francisco have received such broad, generous and sustained support from San Francisco Bay Area audiences that we are now in a position to give back to the community," said Dower. "Over 6,000 tickets are available to these seven non-profit neighbors for their own fundraising efforts. We hope to be writing significant checks to each of them at the end of the month."



The seven non-profit organizations, each nominated by a Club Fugazi staff member, are as follows:



826 Valencia

Founded in 2002, 826 Valencia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting students who live in under-resourced communities in San Francisco with their writing skills. We offer free writing, tutoring, and publishing programs for youth ages six through eighteen in public schools and at three whimsical Writing Centers in the Mission, Tenderloin, and Mission Bay.

Aplastic Anemia-MDS International Foundation

This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the AAMDSIF. The organization provide answers, support, and hope to patients and families through education, resources, and research. They support for Bay Area families through support groups which take place in social settings that provide a level of mutual support that can make all the difference in a patient's ability to cope and adapt. Connection, engagement, comfort, and compassion from peers can be hard to find for people with rare disorders.

Italian Community Services

Founded in 1916, Italian Community Services provides Bay Area Italian American individuals and families with trusted resources, educational grants, and cultural programs to help them live healthy, independent and productive lives. With the tagline "Preserving Our Culture, Serving Our Community", ICS is committed to honoring and preserving Italian traditions, language, and culture to ensure they remain a source of strength and identity for this and future generations. Thanks to the support of our generous donors, Italian Community Services continues to build on this legacy of community, culture, education, and service as it celebrates its 107th year at Casa Fugazi in North Beach.

North Beach Neighbors

North Beach Neighbors is a diverse community advocate that balances tradition with forward-thinking action.Through meaningful social interaction, we foster a rich, vibrant neighborhood that works together to improve the quality of life in North Beach.

Prescott Circus

Prescott Circus Theatre provides safe environments that empower and engage Oakland youth through circus arts training to develop the confidence and skills to thrive on stage, in school, and in life. This is accomplished through year-round, no-cost culturally affirming programs in partnerships with professional teaching artists, public schools, and other organizations. Since 1984, we have directed all of our resources to promote and provide equitable access to quality art education experiences for Black, Brown, and All Children. This year, Prescott Circus Theatre is working with over 200 students at eight Oakland public schools and in the community. Our youth go on to perform for as many as 40 events each year. Come see our stars shine on April 22 at Mosswood Park Amphitheater for our 2023 Showcase, Umbrella People.

Project Open Hand

Project Open Hand will celebrate 38 years of service in 2023. The organization was founded in 1985 by San Francisco resident Ruth Brinker during the height of the AIDS crisis. Ruth saw a need to provide nutritious, fresh "meals with love" to neighbors who were malnourished from AIDS. In the years since, Project Open Hand's scope of services has grown; we continue to nourish people living with HIV/AIDS and have expanded to provide nutrition services to those battling critical illnesses, seniors, and adults with disabilities in San Francisco and Oakland. Project Open Hand is proud to be the largest nutrition provider for people living with HIV/AIDS in the country. Our San Francisco kitchen provides an average of 2,500 nutritious meals daily with the help of dozens of volunteers.

SF Pride

With over 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, and more than twenty community-run stages and venues, the San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade is the largest gathering of the LGBT community and allies in the nation. Our Pride Celebration begins on a Saturday in Civic Center Plaza in downtown San Francisco the last full weekend of June each year. The Parade, which takes place the Sunday morning of the event, kicks off from Beale Street along Market and ends at Market and 8th St. in the heart of downtown San Francisco.The Mission of the San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Pride Celebration Committee is to educate the world, commemorate our heritage, celebrate our culture, and liberate our people.

