Cinnabar Theater's Concert Series To Present Pipeline Vocal Project in November

Sonoma County's popular Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, will presen its concert series "Sundays at 7" with "Pipeline Vocal Project", performing "The Retro Pop Show" live on November 7th.

Whether it's crossing decades or genres, Pipeline Vocal Project puts a unique a cappella twist on well-known favorites from all eras. Pipeline Vocal Project is Alaska's first contemporary a cappella vocal trio. Comprised of a lead, bass and vocal percussion, PVP is committed to promoting contemporary a cappella through education and performance in Alaska.

"We seek not only to inspire, but to breathe new life into the vocal scene in Alaska and beyond..." (PVP).

The band consists of Adriana Latinio (Soprano), Molly Dieni (Alto/Bass), and Lisa Hawkins (Alto/Vocal Percussion).

Adriana Latinio is an award-winning performer and is most known for being in the Female Top 10 in Season 12 of American Idol. With experience in contemporary, musical theater and classical styles, not only is she a triple threat, but she is also a vocal coach who strives to share her joy and excitement for singing, performance, choreography, and more. Adriana's versatile skill set in vocal performance makes her a sought after coach and clinician.

Molly Dieni is a seasoned musician, both vocally and as an instrumentalist (piano and guitar). She began performing and touring at the age of 8 and has been a part of the Alaskan music scene ever since. In Pipeline Vocal Project, she sings all parts, high and low, and is finding her love for being a Lady-Bass. Her versatility as a musician, with her range in vocal ability and instrumental skills, makes her a unique and multi-faceted entertainer.

Lisa Hawkins is a vocalist, arranger, vocal percussionist and director, who has performed/worked with various groups around the world. She has been a part all aspects of the a cappella industry, including performance, business and production for 8 years. Now she is back in Alaska as the Alaska Representative for the A Cappella Education Association. Her knowledge and experience makes her a rare and invaluable resource in Alaska.

Cinnabar Theater is thrilled to host this vocal group, and is honored that Pipeline Vocal Project will journey from Alaska to share their stylings with Petaluma.

This performance will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater

Sunday, November 7th, at 7pm.

Tickets are $25 and are on sale now via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members of Cry It Out - production staff, cast and crew are fully vaccinated; actors will not be masked throughout the performance. All audience members must be vaccinated, show proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask inside the theater.

https://cinnabartheater.org/safety-protocols-ticketing-information/

For Cinnabar Theater Diane Dragone, Executive Director and Nathan Cummings, Artistic Director. Cinnabar Theater is located at 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma.