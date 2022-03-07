Cinnabar Theater To Present THREE TALL WOMEN This April

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater will present "Three Tall Women" the 1994 Pulitzer Prize winning play by Edward Albee, performing April 8th-24th, 2022.

This engaging examination of the life of one woman remains one of Edward Albee's most compelling and personal plays. Wickedly funny, and told with uncompromising truth, the play takes a long, hard look at the arc of one human life from the perspectives of three different generations. As the older woman's life is laid out in all its charming, vicious, and wretched glory, how did this dying woman come to be who she is? How can any of us know who we really are - or who we will become?

Cinnabar Theater is thrilled to welcome back Laura Jorgensen, reprising her role as A from our 1999 production of "Three Tall Women". Cinnabar also welcomes Amanda Vitiello as B, and Tiffani Lisieux as C.

The role of The Boy will be announced in the near future.

Directing this production is frequent Cinnabar Theater director and actor Michael Fontaine. The creative team for "Three Tall Women" will include Brian Watson, Set Designer; Peter Q. Parish, Lighting Designer; Adriana Gutierrez, Costume Designer; and Ross Tiffany-Brown, Stage Manager.

All nine performances will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater.

Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m.

Friday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m.

Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m.

All live performances are priced $35 (general), $33 (senior) and $25 (students/military).

Tickets for all nine performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members of Three Tall Women - production staff, cast and crew are fully vaccinated; actors will not be masked throughout the performance. All audience members must be vaccinated, show proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask inside the theater.

https://cinnabartheater.org/safety-protocols-ticketing-information/