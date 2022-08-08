Cinnabar Theater To Open 50th Anniversary Season With THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, is set to open their 50th anniversary season with the musical comedy "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee", performing September 9-25th, 2022.

Please be advised, this show contains adult themes and is recommended for mature audiences. Please contact admin@cinnabartheater.org for any questions.

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, this musical is a delightful den of comedic genius.

Cinnabar Theater is thrilled to welcome Alejandro Eustaquio as Charlito "Chip" Tolentino, Gabi Chun as Marcy Park, John Browning as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Karen Miles as Rona Lisa Peretti, Krista Joy Serpa as Olive Ostrovsky, Sam Minnifield as Mitch Mahoney, Tina Traboulsi as Logainne "Schwartzy" SchwartzandGrubenierre, Trevor Hoffmann as William Morris Barfée, and Zane Walters as Leaf Coneybear.

Directed by Zachary Hasbany, the creative team for "Spelling Bee" will include Bill Keck, Music Director; Bridget Codoni, Choreographer; Brian Watson, Set Designer; Wayne Hovey, Lighting Designer; Ross Tiffany-Brown, Stage Manager/Tech Director; Donnie Frank, Costume Designer; and Brittany Law, Assistant Stage Manager.

All nine performances will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will perform on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. All live performances are priced $45 (general), $43 (senior) and $30 (students/military).

Tickets for all nine performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members of Spelling Bee - production staff, cast and crew are fully vaccinated; actors will not be masked throughout the performance. Mask use in the theater is optional for vaccinated guests. We ask unvaccinated guests to please wear a mask inside the theater.

For Cinnabar Theater Diane Dragone, Executive Director and Nathan Cummings, Artistic Director. Cinnabar Theater is located at 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma.