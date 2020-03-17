Chamber Music San Francisco Cancels Alisa Weilerstein and Inon Barnatan Performances

Chamber Music San Francisco has announced that it has cancelled all three Bay Area performances for world-acclaimed cellist Alisa Weilerstein, along with Israeli pianist Inon Barnatan, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). In celebration of Beethoven's 250th anniversary, these two brilliant musicians (and frequent collaborators) were scheduled to perform all five of Beethoven's imaginative Cello Sonatas at 2:30pm, Saturday, April 4 in Walnut Creek; 3:00pm, Sunday, April 5 in San Francisco; and 7:30pm, Monday, April 6 in Palo Alto. Ticketholders will be asked to consider turning the value of their tickets into a donation, which helps Chamber Music San Francisco during this difficult period, or may request a refund. The Walnut Creek Box office can be reached at (925) 943-7469. The San Francisco and Palo Alto box office can be reached at (415) 392-4400 or by email at orders@cityboxoffice.com.



"We particularly regret this cancellation of two remarkable young artists playing Beethoven," said Chamber Music San Francisco Director Daniel Levenstein, "But public safety is more important. We hope to reschedule the duo soon in an upcoming season." Chamber Music San Francisco, which debuted in Spring 2004, was founded by Daniel Levenstein and has since established itself as one of the premier purveyors of classical music in Northern California, earning critical acclaim and enthusiastic audience response every year. With its lineup of concerts that feature chamber music (small ensembles) and recitals by superb soloists, Chamber Music San Francisco offers performances that embody the most personal and heartfelt utterances of the great composers.





