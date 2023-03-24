Center Repertory Company Pauses Performances Of SWEAT At Lesher Center

Center Repertory Company will pause performances of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning SWEAT due to illness in the company. All performances between Saturday, March 25 and Thursday, March 30 have been cancelled. Performances resume on Friday, March 31 and continue through Sunday, April 16.

Patrons who currently hold tickets to the affected performances will be contacted by the Lesher Center Ticket Office to reschedule their tickets or receive a refund. For more information, including cast updates, the public may visit LesherArtsCenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12:00pm-6:00pm).

Directed by acclaimed actor/director Elizabeth Carter, SWEAT follows a group of friends who have spent their lives working together on the factory floor, sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs. When layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, lifelong companions become combatants in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. Race, class, and friendship collide in this explosive drama. SWEAT will perform through April 16, 2023 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek. For tickets ($45-$70) and more information, the public may visit LesherArtsCenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12:00pm-6:00pm).

Commissioned by Oregon Shakespeare Festival's American Revolutions: The United States History Cycle and Arena Stage, SWEAT made its World Premiere at Oregon Shakespeare Festival. After a sold-out run at New York's The Public Theater, the play transferred to Broadway, where it was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play. SWEAT won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and has been performed at leading theatres across the country. The New York Times called SWEAT "extraordinarily moving" and Time Out New York declared it "passionate and necessary...a masterful depiction of the forces that divide and conquer us." The Mercury News says Nottage "unerringly captures the fury of the disenfranchised. SWEAT chronicles the end of an era in America."

About Center Repertory Company

Center REP is the resident professional theatre company of the Lesher Center for the Arts. Its season consists of six productions-a variety of classic and contemporary musicals, dramas, and comedies, presented with artistic excellence and high professional standards. Center REP's mission is to celebrate the power of the human imagination by producing emotionally engaging, intellectually involving, and visually astonishing live theatre, and through Outreach and Education programs, to enrich and advance the cultural life of the communities it serves. As a producing theatre, its presentations are conceived and developed at the Lesher Center. Whether the production is a Bay Area premiere or a Shakespearean classic, each is devised to be a one-of-a-kind, artistic creation offering a unique theatre experience for audiences.

