Casting and New Dates Announced For BRILLIANT MIND at Marin Theatre Company

Today, Marin Theatre Company and Storykrapht announced casting for Brilliant Mind, the groundbreaking live and interactive digital experience created and written by Egyptian-American playwright Denmo Ibrahim.

Brilliant Mind performs May 18-June 13, 2021. Single tickets ($30) are on sale now at marintheatre.org or by phone through the MTC box office at 415-388-5208. Press performances will be held on Thursday, May 20 (7 p.m. PT), Friday, May 21 (7 p.m. PT), and Saturday, May 22 (2 p.m. PT).



When Dina and Yusef learn of their estranged father's death, they return to their childhood home to bury a man they never knew. Will brother and sister confront their truths once family secrets come to light? Inspired by true stories of first-generation Americans, Brilliant Mind takes a hard look at generational trauma, the struggle between self and family, and the weight of carrying a legacy. It is an excavation of the politics of gender in immigrant communities and the challenges ever present between tradition and culture. This is a story of hope, of what gets lost in translation, and of what happens when we dare to love unconditionally. In this extraordinary live and interactive digital experience, Brilliant Mind explores the family ties that bind and break us, the healing that comes through death, and the acceptance that our parents do the best they can-the rest is up to us.



Co-produced by Storykrapht, an international production company disrupting live theatre in digital landscapes, and Marin Theatre Company, whose mission embraces championing new artists and innovative new theatre, Brilliant Mind is an engaging and new kind of live theatre-an experience that embeds a rich family drama into a bespoke digital platform where real-time performance blends with film, 3D worlds, text messaging, and audience agency.



Led by Denmo Ibrahim ('Dina'), the cast for Brilliant Mind includes actor and writer Ramiz Monsef ('Yusef'), world-renowned Egyptian actor, film producer, and director Kal Naga ('Samir'), and actress and Founding Artistic Director of Golden Thread Productions Torange Yeghiazarian ('Hala').



The Brilliant Mind creative team-a creative collaboration across five continents, seven countries, and four U.S. states-includes Denmo Ibrahim (she/her), Creator & Writer; Marti Wigder Grimminck (she/her), Digital & Interactive Design; Kate Bergstrom (she/they), Story Direction; Johanna Frank (she/her), New Play Dramaturgy; Ahmed Ashour (he/him), Cultural Dramaturgy; Gilbert Chamaa (he/him), and Zeina Salame (she/her), Story Contribution; Nihan Yesil (she/her), Composition and Sound Design; Maya Nazzal (she/her), Costume Design; Matthew Boyd (he/him), Cinematography; Corwin Evans (he/him), Editing; Christopher Morrison (he/him), Narrative Design; Faouzi Ghodbane (he/him), Interactive Programmer; Amine Karoui (he/him), Full Stack Javascript Programmer; Fatma Karoui (she/her), Full Stack Javascript Programmer; Minjun Kim (he/him), Digital & Interactive Assistant; Enoch Chan (he/him), Film Production Advisor; Miguel Peña (he/him), Film Sound Engineer; William Stafford (he/him), Film COVID Supervisor; Mayou Roffe (she/her), Film Script Supervisor; Marc Lenahan (he/him), Film Production Assistant Swing; Penelope Gould (she/her), Hanna Margulies (they/them), and Ariella Wolfe Maurer (she/her), Research Assistants; Rachel Head (she/her), Associate Producer; Nakissa Etemad (she/her), Producer, MTC; Sara Huddleston (she/her), Director of Production, MTC; Executive Producer: Storykrapht.