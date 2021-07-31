Casting Announced For STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW at San Francisco Playhouse

San Francisco Playhouse (Artistic Director Bill English; Producing Director Susi Damilano) announced casting for Starting Here, Starting Now by David Shire and Richard Maltby, Jr. Susi Damilano will direct the Playhouse production, with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer. The play marks the company's third in-person production since the coronavirus pandemic began, following The Song of Summer by Lauren Yee and Hold These Truths by Jeanne Sakata, and will close out the company's 2020/21 Season.

In-person performances at 450 Post Street will take place August 31 through October 2, 2021. An on-demand video stream of the production will be available September 4 through October 2, 2021. Current information regarding San Francisco Playhouse's COVID safety protocols can be found at https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/covid-safety/.

The cast features Rinabeth Apostol*, Wilson Jermaine Heredia*, Keith Pinto,* and Melissa WolfKlain*. Heredia, who won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Angel in Rent, returns to San Francisco Playhouse for the first time since 2013's Camelot.

Starting Here, Starting Now is a thrilling and touching musical revue using the songs of Richard Maltby, Jr., and David Shire (Big, Baby, Closer Than Ever). In only 24 songs, Starting Here, Starting Now offers a tender-tough inventory of love and the lonesome lack thereof. Made for each other, the wry lyrics of Richard Maltby, Jr., combined with David Shire's buoyant music, forge a fast-moving, ingratiating look at how love can go right, wrong or nowhere. Using songs from their various early musicals (produced or otherwise), this bold, extroverted journey takes a winsome cast of four through the maze of modern relationships with its heart firmly on its sleeve. As with all of Maltby and Shire's work, each song is an impeccably crafted story - original, engaging, bursting with character and showcasing the versatility and charisma of its performer.

Access to the performance's limited seating will be provided to subscribers free of charge. In-person tickets ($30-$100) will be available for purchase starting August 3, 2021, along with on-demand video tickets ($15 - $100) that are valid throughout the show's run.

For tickets or more information, the public may contact the San Francisco Playhouse box office at 415-677-9596, or online at https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2020-2021-season/starting-here-starting-now/