Cast Announced For THE MAMA DRAGON MONOLOGUES

The producers and the Hammer Theatre are pleased to announce the cast for the new play The Mama Dragon Monologues: Mormon Mothers of LGBT Kids Speak Out, set for three staged readings on April 29 and 30. The five mothers will be played by Sarah Kate Anderson, Nancy Carlin, Adrienne Herro, Judith Miller, and Erica Smith.

The Mama Dragon Monologues is the moving and timely new play made from the verbatim, real words of Mormon women. The play explores the mothers' thoughts and feelings about being torn between devotion to their faith and love for their queer children. The Mama Dragon Monologues packs a deep emotional punch with its complex, layered message of faith, alienation, anger, and love.

Written by Sue Bergin (author of "Am I a Saint Yet?") and Scott Winfield Sublett (author of "Stealing Freedom"), the play is co-presented by The San Jose Stage Company and San Jose State University.

The readings are Monday April 29 at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday April 30 at 3:00 p.m., and Tuesday April 30 at 7:30 p.m., in the beautiful Hammer Theatre in downtown San Jose, CA.

Tickets are free but required. Call (408) 924-8501 or go to HammerTheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You