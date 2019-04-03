Cast Announced For A CHORUS LINE At Transcendence Theatre Company

Broadway comes to Northern California's Wine County with the professional production of A Chorus Line presented by the award-winning Transcendence Theatre Company - based in Sonoma, located just north of San Francisco.

Transcendence Theatre Company opens its 2019 Broadway Under the Stars summer season with A Chorus Line, featuring a cast of Broadway and touring professionals performing the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning music in an outdoor production at Jack London State Historic Park in Sonoma County, Calif. Evening performances of A Chorus Line are presented on weekends from June 14 to June 30, 2019. After seven seasons of award-winning Broadway concerts presented in Wine Country, this production of A Chorus Line marks Transcendence Theatre Company's first Broadway musical presentation as part of its annual Broadway Under the Stars season. A Chorus Line is directed by Amy Miller, with choreography and associate direction by Jim Cooney and musical direction by Daniel Weidlein.

Transcendence Theatre Company announces the cast will feature Kristin Piro (An American in Paris, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) playing the role of Cassie Ferguson; Matthew Rossoff (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Zach; Natalie Gallo (Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!) as Diana Morales; and Alicia L. Albright (Frozen, Wicked) as Val Clark.

The cast also includes Lauren Sprague as Sheila Bryant; Julia Freyer as Judy Turner; Kelly Sheehan as Kristine Urich; Erika Conaway as Maggie Winslow; Leslie Rochette as Bebe Benzenheimer; Sierra Lai Barnett as Connie Wong; Alex Hartman as Vicki; Alle-Faye Monka as Tricia; Kimberly Pine as Lois; Mike Kirsch as Larry; Tim Roller as Mike Costa; Royzell D. Walker as Richie Walters; Michael Starr as Don Kerr; Luis Figueroa as Paul San Marco; Jeremy Greenbaum as Mark Anthony; Tony Gonzalez as Greg Gardner; Dylan Smith as Bobby Mills; Garen McRoberts as Al DeLuca; Paul Theimann as Frank; Neil Starkenberg as Roy; DJ Petrosino as Tom; and Keenon Hooks as Butch.

Conceived, directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, A Chorus Line features music by Marvin Hamlisch; lyrics by Edward Kleban; book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante; and additional choreography by Bob Avian.

A Chorus Line pairs iconic and emotionally-evocative songs with the personal stories of 17 Broadway dancers baring their hearts and souls at a Broadway audition. The musical features timeless themes of love, passion and loss described through the intimate stories of a diverse group of characters as they compete for their shot on the line.

Featuring Broadway and national touring professionals, accomplished musicians and acclaimed production values, the Transcendence Theatre Company outdoor production of A Chorus Line will be a unique Broadway experience in the heart of Wine Country. The experience begins with pre-show picnicking at 5 p.m. in the park's sprawling vineyard and meadow. Audiences can enjoy musical entertainment before the main performance with homemade picnics or gourmet picnics purchased at nearby stores. At the venue there are pre-show picnic options that include a variety of food from local gourmet food trucks and vendors and fine wine representing acclaimed Sonoma County wineries at each performance.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. June 14 to June 30, 2019 (Friday, June 14; Saturday, June 15; Friday, June 21; Saturday, June 22; Sunday, June 23; Friday, June 28; Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30) at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen in Sonoma County, California 95442.

Ticket are $45 to $150 with general tickets $45 to $79; premium tickets $85 to $99; and VIP tickets $139 to $150. Group tickets also available. Five dollars from every ticket sold is contributed for the support and maintenance of Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, Calif. Reservations are recommended. Call 877-424-1414 or visit BestNightEver.org





