Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
California Shakespeare Theater Announces Changes in Leadership

California Shakespeare Theater Announces Changes in Leadership

Worsley will begin his tenure on October 4, 2022. Williams will depart Cal Shakes on October 19, 2022.

San Francisco News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

California Shakespeare Theater's Board of Directors announced that Managing Director Sarah Williams will depart the Bay Area non-profit theater organization following three years at the helm. Veteran arts leader, actor, and advocate Clive Worsley has been named to the newly created position of Executive Director. As part of a comprehensive reimagination of the organization, Worsley will take up the newly created Executive Director role, which will oversee and direct the strategic vision of the organization. Worsley will begin his tenure on October 4, 2022. Williams will depart Cal Shakes on October 19, 2022.

"It is with deep respect and admiration for this venerable organization that I take my leave after three years shepherding it through some of its greatest challenges and opportunities," said Williams. "I'm honored to have had the opportunity to partner with the visionary Eric Ting, to have worked alongside a dedicated Board of Directors, and to have been a small part of Cal Shakes long and storied history. I have the utmost gratitude for the Cal Shakes staff and artists-who have been the greatest teachers and who deserve immense credit for all they do to uphold and advance our organizational values. I look forward to watching Cal Shakes' continued evolution and to supporting Clive's extraordinary leadership."

"We are excited to continue the transformative growth started by Sarah by reuniting with former Cal Shakes Director of Artistic Learning Clive Worsley," said Cal Shakes Board Co-President Tracey Walthall. "Sarah piloted Cal Shakes through an unprecedented time of pandemic and challenge for theater. When many other organizations were not able to weather the adversity of the last three years, Sarah kept Cal Shakes producing, evolving, and excelling while still being true to its core values. She is an exceptional leader and will be greatly missed. To successfully continue the trajectory of growth that Sarah has started, we needed to hire someone with experience of Bay Area theater, awareness of the state of non-profit theater, and a deep institutional knowledge of our organization."

"Our board knew we were dealing with change taking place on many levels at once: In the theater, in the performing arts, in the community, and on the land," adds Betsy Streeter, Cal Shakes Board Secretary and leader of the transition team. "We knew that no matter what happened, we wanted our work to reflect and extend the purpose and values that Cal Shakes has long embraced. Clive embodies these principles personally, in the community, and in his past work at Cal Shakes leading Artistic Learning, which makes him the ideal choice to come in and have an immediate impact."

"I'm delighted and honored to be back at Cal Shakes, and to help shape the next phase of this vital community resource," said Worsley. "As we steward Cal Shakes into the future, I'm grateful to the Board, leadership team, and staff who have worked tirelessly to support and advance the mission of the organization."

A recognized leader in the field, Sarah Williams leaves an indelible mark on Cal Shakes. As Managing Director, Williams spearheaded a number of initiatives and programs that have strengthened fiscal sustainability and viability of the institution. Highlights include facilitating a strategic planning process with the Board of Directors and staff; securing nearly $2 million in Federal and State Covid relief grants and loans; streamlined financial operations, including implementation of new financial systems; and endeavored to approach leadership of the organization from a place of centering and aligning equity values throughout the organization's policies, procedures, budget, and programs. Alongside former Artistic Director Eric Ting, Williams helped implement the Shared Light Initiative which include opening the Bruns Memorial Amphitheater to Bay Area culture organizations, launching the Artist Circle, and building a framework for thoughtful partnerships. Most recently, Williams successfully led Cal Shakes through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clive Worsley has been a leader in Bay Area performing arts non-profits as an artist, educator, and administrator for over 30 years. His long and celebrated history at Cal Shakes began in 2002 as a principal Teaching Artist. Clive collaborated with classroom teachers to create the first integrated arts residency programs, taught and directed students of all ages in the Summer Shakespeare Conservatories, and launched the popular Student Matinee Program. From 2013-2021, Clive served as Director of Artistic Learning and expanded the reach of arts education to communities around the San Francisco Bay Area. A member of Cal Shakes' Transformative Justice Initiative led by the Bay Area Transformative Justice Collective, Clive has been deeply involved in the evolution of the local performing arts ecosystem and its journey towards equity.

Clive served as Artistic Director of Town Hall Theatre in Lafayette from 2008-2013, where he cultivated greater integration of the Main Stage and Educational Programs, including a shadow cast program for teen actors. Under his direction, Town Hall built new community partnerships, recovered from a devastating flood, achieved financial solvency, and received numerous Shellie Awards. He most recently served as the Executive Director of the Junior Center of Art and Science in Oakland, a 60+ year organization providing arts and science educational engagements to at promise youth throughout the greater East Bay.

As an award-winning actor, Clive has appeared on many Bay Area stages including Cal Shakes, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, TheatreWorks, Marin Theatre Company, Magic Theatre, Center Rep, Shotgun Players, and many others.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA SHAKESPEARE THEATER (CAL SHAKES)


Now in its 48th season, California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) is as a nationally recognized leader in drawing on the power of authentic, inclusive storytelling to create more vibrant communities. Serving more than 43,000 people annually, Cal Shakes invites people from all walks of life to make deeply felt connections with our shared humanity through its work onstage, in schools, and with people in non-traditional settings throughout the Bay Area who have little or no access to theater. For more information, visit calshakes.org.

TodayTix Extension


More Hot Stories For You


Town Hall Theatre Announces Open HouseTown Hall Theatre Announces Open House
October 4, 2022

Contra Costa's oldest continually-operating theatre company has used the difficulties of the last two-and-a-half years as an opportunity to create a new and unique kind of community-based theatre company.  In an open house on October 15th, Town Hall Theatre wants to re-introduce itself to the community and share where they see the historic theatre going forward.
Brian Copeland's GRANDMA & ME Extends at The Marsh
October 4, 2022

Due to popular demand, The Marsh San Francisco has announced the extension of GRANDMA & ME: An Ode to Single Parents, the first opening of a new work by the award-winning playwright and actor Brian Copeland (Not a Genuine Black Man, The Waiting Period, The Scion, The Jewelry Box) in nearly seven years. For the past month, Copeland’s work, which examines the issues of single parenting and asks what it truly means to be a father, has captivated Bay Area theatregoers – selling out nearly every preview performance.
ADVENTURES IN PLACE Final Show Announced At The EXIT On Eddy StreetADVENTURES IN PLACE Final Show Announced At The EXIT On Eddy Street
October 3, 2022

Named in parody of Stuart Bousel's 2016 workplace comedy ('Adventures in Tech') and modeled loosely on the SF Olympians Festival, whose slot at the EXIT it will occupy, 'Adventures In Place' isn't a play, but a series of readings of work created by San Francisco writer Stuart Bousel during and in response to the first two years of the Pandemic.
Staged Reading of HOME Comes to American Bookbinders Museum This WeekendStaged Reading of HOME Comes to American Bookbinders Museum This Weekend
October 3, 2022

The American Bookbinders Museum, The Yerba Buena Community District and Word for Word present a staged reading of Home by George Saunders Directed by Sheila Balter. The event is on Saturday, October 8 at 7pm at the American Bookbinders Museum 355 Clementina Street, San Francisco, CA  94103.
Putumayo Collaborates With Linda Ronstadt To Present An Uplifting Musical Soundtrack To Her New Memoir FEELS LIKE HOMEPutumayo Collaborates With Linda Ronstadt To Present An Uplifting Musical Soundtrack To Her New Memoir FEELS LIKE HOME
September 30, 2022

Putumayo World Music releases Feels Like Home: Songs from the Sonoran Borderlands-Linda Ronstadt's Musical Odyssey, a musical accompaniment to the acclaimed singer's new book, Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands, published by Heyday Books.