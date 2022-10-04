California Shakespeare Theater Announces Changes in Leadership

California Shakespeare Theater's Board of Directors announced that Managing Director Sarah Williams will depart the Bay Area non-profit theater organization following three years at the helm. Veteran arts leader, actor, and advocate Clive Worsley has been named to the newly created position of Executive Director. As part of a comprehensive reimagination of the organization, Worsley will take up the newly created Executive Director role, which will oversee and direct the strategic vision of the organization. Worsley will begin his tenure on October 4, 2022. Williams will depart Cal Shakes on October 19, 2022.



"It is with deep respect and admiration for this venerable organization that I take my leave after three years shepherding it through some of its greatest challenges and opportunities," said Williams. "I'm honored to have had the opportunity to partner with the visionary Eric Ting, to have worked alongside a dedicated Board of Directors, and to have been a small part of Cal Shakes long and storied history. I have the utmost gratitude for the Cal Shakes staff and artists-who have been the greatest teachers and who deserve immense credit for all they do to uphold and advance our organizational values. I look forward to watching Cal Shakes' continued evolution and to supporting Clive's extraordinary leadership."



"We are excited to continue the transformative growth started by Sarah by reuniting with former Cal Shakes Director of Artistic Learning Clive Worsley," said Cal Shakes Board Co-President Tracey Walthall. "Sarah piloted Cal Shakes through an unprecedented time of pandemic and challenge for theater. When many other organizations were not able to weather the adversity of the last three years, Sarah kept Cal Shakes producing, evolving, and excelling while still being true to its core values. She is an exceptional leader and will be greatly missed. To successfully continue the trajectory of growth that Sarah has started, we needed to hire someone with experience of Bay Area theater, awareness of the state of non-profit theater, and a deep institutional knowledge of our organization."



"Our board knew we were dealing with change taking place on many levels at once: In the theater, in the performing arts, in the community, and on the land," adds Betsy Streeter, Cal Shakes Board Secretary and leader of the transition team. "We knew that no matter what happened, we wanted our work to reflect and extend the purpose and values that Cal Shakes has long embraced. Clive embodies these principles personally, in the community, and in his past work at Cal Shakes leading Artistic Learning, which makes him the ideal choice to come in and have an immediate impact."



"I'm delighted and honored to be back at Cal Shakes, and to help shape the next phase of this vital community resource," said Worsley. "As we steward Cal Shakes into the future, I'm grateful to the Board, leadership team, and staff who have worked tirelessly to support and advance the mission of the organization."



A recognized leader in the field, Sarah Williams leaves an indelible mark on Cal Shakes. As Managing Director, Williams spearheaded a number of initiatives and programs that have strengthened fiscal sustainability and viability of the institution. Highlights include facilitating a strategic planning process with the Board of Directors and staff; securing nearly $2 million in Federal and State Covid relief grants and loans; streamlined financial operations, including implementation of new financial systems; and endeavored to approach leadership of the organization from a place of centering and aligning equity values throughout the organization's policies, procedures, budget, and programs. Alongside former Artistic Director Eric Ting, Williams helped implement the Shared Light Initiative which include opening the Bruns Memorial Amphitheater to Bay Area culture organizations, launching the Artist Circle, and building a framework for thoughtful partnerships. Most recently, Williams successfully led Cal Shakes through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Clive Worsley has been a leader in Bay Area performing arts non-profits as an artist, educator, and administrator for over 30 years. His long and celebrated history at Cal Shakes began in 2002 as a principal Teaching Artist. Clive collaborated with classroom teachers to create the first integrated arts residency programs, taught and directed students of all ages in the Summer Shakespeare Conservatories, and launched the popular Student Matinee Program. From 2013-2021, Clive served as Director of Artistic Learning and expanded the reach of arts education to communities around the San Francisco Bay Area. A member of Cal Shakes' Transformative Justice Initiative led by the Bay Area Transformative Justice Collective, Clive has been deeply involved in the evolution of the local performing arts ecosystem and its journey towards equity.



Clive served as Artistic Director of Town Hall Theatre in Lafayette from 2008-2013, where he cultivated greater integration of the Main Stage and Educational Programs, including a shadow cast program for teen actors. Under his direction, Town Hall built new community partnerships, recovered from a devastating flood, achieved financial solvency, and received numerous Shellie Awards. He most recently served as the Executive Director of the Junior Center of Art and Science in Oakland, a 60+ year organization providing arts and science educational engagements to at promise youth throughout the greater East Bay.



As an award-winning actor, Clive has appeared on many Bay Area stages including Cal Shakes, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, TheatreWorks, Marin Theatre Company, Magic Theatre, Center Rep, Shotgun Players, and many others.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA SHAKESPEARE THEATER (CAL SHAKES)



Now in its 48th season, California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) is as a nationally recognized leader in drawing on the power of authentic, inclusive storytelling to create more vibrant communities. Serving more than 43,000 people annually, Cal Shakes invites people from all walks of life to make deeply felt connections with our shared humanity through its work onstage, in schools, and with people in non-traditional settings throughout the Bay Area who have little or no access to theater. For more information, visit calshakes.org.