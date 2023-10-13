California Pops Orchestra﻿ Presents THE MAGIC OF BROADWAY, October 29

California Pops Orchestra, the country's only all-request pops orchestra, returns with “The Magic of Broadway in Concert” at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center, featuring vocalists Carly Honfi and Matthew Hall.

Picking up right where we left off when the Pops' 31th season was interrupted by the pandemic, “The Magic of Broadway in Concert” performs one time only on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 3 p.m. For tickets ($20-$55, standard ticket service fees apply), the public can visit www.calpops.org or call the TIX.com Call Center 1 (800) 595-4849.

Decades of Broadway hits are brought to life: everything from Gershwin's Crazy For You and Oh! Lady Be Good to Cole Porter's You Do Something To Me and So In Love! The Pops delivers an afternoon full of Tony Award-winning, spotlight-stealing songs and Broadway musical stylings like Frank Loesser's Guys and Dolls, Disney's The Lion King, Marvin Hamlisch's Chorus Line and James Bond music, Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific and much more!

Pops' singers Carly Honfi and Mathhew Hall, Pops audience favorites, will also lend their talents to the performance. Honfi's on-stage wit and warmth enhance each song and are part of the reason she is one of the biggest audience requests the Pops receives. Maestro Venaas says, “Carly is multi-faceted – with rich and gorgeous vocals, stagecraft honed from years of theater performing, a completely honest and guileless presence that immediately captures your heart.”

Joining Carly Honfi is tenor Matthew Hall who continues to enchant Pops' audiences. Venaas describes Hall as, “very, very talented, is passionate about this music and is fearless, up for any idea I throw at him.”

Musical theater has been touching hearts for over a hundred years and has the ability to linger in people's consciousness long after the curtain goes down. Among performers, it's often said that songs occur in a musical when the emotion of the characters becomes too large to be expressed in mere speech, and the emotive power of many of our favorite Broadway songs is what makes them near and dear to our hearts.

California Pops Orchestra has spent three decades proving that orchestral performances by highly trained and talented musicians do not have to be stuffy affairs! The Pops includes many of the Bay Area's leading musicians with training from conservatories including Oberlin, Julliard, and the Eastman School of Music. The Pops also draws from very talented musicians who by day are scientists, educators, engineers, marketers, technology leaders, and other highly creative individuals. This diversity in background plus a single-minded purpose makes the Pops a delight to play with and a never-ending source of ideas, inspiration, and humor.

﻿California Pops Orchestra's musicians and featured guests bring fun, family-friendly shows to the live stage with selections from the full range of the popular music repertoire. Every one of the Pops' performers loves the music of Broadway musicals, television, Hollywood movies, jazz, pop, comic novelties, and big band. This popular music is often scored for a unique set of instruments found in movie and recording studios but not in classical symphony orchestras: so concerts often include flugelhorns, a saxophone section, harmonicas, congas, taxi and car horns, whips, theramins, accordions, marching machines, thunder sheets, sirens and other colorful instruments. For more information, visit www.calpops.org.