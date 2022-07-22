CRAZY WOKE ASIANS and KIKI FUNNY MAMA'S NIGHT OUT Come to San Francisco Net Month

CRAZY WOKE ASIANS (CWA), the always SOLD OUT, award winning stand up comedy show featuring the funniest Asian American comedians is coming to Cobbs Comedy Club on August 4th!

CWA spin-off show "Kiki Funny Mama's Night Out" (KFMNO) played to SOLD OUT audiences every month in Los Angeles, headlined by Kiki Yeung features the hottest Asian American/women of color comedians in Hollywood is coming to Cobbs Comedy Club on August 7th!

This is a benefit show for Women's Shelter. Gift cards from Target, Amazon, Safeway, Trader Joe's or Costco greatly appreciated. Special Thanks to our event partner Asian American Bar Association of the Greater Bay Area (AABA).

About CWA: On a mission to provide a platform to up-and-coming and established Asian American comedic talent, create thought provoking entertainment (in the form of

standup comedy, podcast and documentary series). Crazy Woke Asians had SOLD OUT SHOWS at The World Famous Comedy Store, The Ice House, The Comedy Chateau, Laugh Factory with SOLD OUT tour in Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego and New York. The show opened the Prestigious New York Comedy Festival in 2021 and was featured in Timeout NY, The LA Times, NBC LA, Pix 11 NY, The Seattle Times, San Diego Union Tribune, NW Asian Weekly, Asian Voices TV and more. CWA was honored with Performance Artist of the Year award by Asian Culture and Media Alliance. www.crazywokeasians.com

About KFMNO: Currently in production as a comedy documentary series. Aims to introduce Asian American female and women of color "rising stars" of comedy to the

world by showcasing their comedy and highlighting each comedian in a heartwarming and inspirational narrative. A wild night of comedy where Crazy Woke Asians founder Kiki Yeung headlines her once a month "Mama's Night Out" from her 6 year old kid! Lineup as seen on Whohaha, Laugh Factory, The World Famous Comedy Store, Haha Comedy Club, Comedy Central, New York Comedy Festival, Netflix is a Joke Festival and more! Catch KFMNO at Cobbs before they head to Seattle and New York this summer! www.crazywokeasians.com/kikifunnymamasnightout

About Asian Women's Shelter (AWS): founded in 1988 to address the urgent and unmet needs of survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, especially those

who are immigrant or refugee women, children, LGBTQ+/GNB, and/or youth. AWS welcomes survivors of all genders, ages, races, nationalities, language communities, abilities, income-levels and more. On a mission to eliminate domestic violence by promoting the social, economic and political self-determination of women and all survivors of violence and oppression. AWS is committed to every person's right to live in a violence-free home, and has a specific focus towards addressing the cultural and language needs of immigrant, refugee, and U.S.-born Asian and Arab women and their children. https://www.sfaws.org

About Asian American Bar Association of the Greater Bay Area (AABA): the largest local Asian American bar association in the country and is one of the largest minority bar associations in California. Founded in 1976 to provide Asian American attorneys with a vehicle for the unified expression of opinions and positions on matters of concern to all Asian American attorneys. sIt is active in six Bay Area counties - including San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Marin and Santa Clara. In 2009, AABA received the California State Bar's Diversity Award (bar association) in honor of its long history of advocating for diversity in the legal profession. http:// www.aaba-bay.com/

About Cobbs Comedy Club: Cobb's Comedy Club has presented the finest comedy talent in the industry since its founding in 1982. Cobb's Comedy Club's 400 seat venue offers a full dinner menu and full-service bar. Headliners who perform at Cobb's Comedy Club are regular guests on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late Show with David Letterman. Many have their own comedy specials on Comedy Central and HBO and can be seen starring in movies and on television. https:// www.cobbscomedy.com

WHO: CWA show features 6 Asian American comedians from Los Angeles and 3 Bay Area comedians to round out the evening! Lineup: Kiki Yeung (Crazy Woke Asians Founder, ABC, Whohaha, New York Comedy Festival), Andrew Orolfo (Comedy Central, The Late Late show with James Corden, Netflix w/Jo Koy), Danny Plom (ABC, Netflix, Amazon Prime), Mike Kim (Tik Tok 16 million views, The Set Breaker Podcast), Ryan Koo ("Rising Star" Award Crazy Woke Asians Comedy Festival), K. Cheng (SF Sketchfest, NBC Stand Up for Diversity), Robert Hudson (SF Sketchfest, Punchline, Tik Tok 10 million views), Dan Guan (Hideout Comedy, Laugh Factory Chicago, Don't Tell Comedy), hosted by Tony Shriller (Carolines on Broadway, Haha Comedy Club).

KFMNO show features 5 female comedians of color from Los Angeles with a Bay Area comedian to round out the evening and hosted by a male comedian of color. Headliner Kiki Yeung (CWA Founder, ABC, Whohaha, New York Comedy Festival). Featuring Kazu Kusano (SF Sketchfest, Comedy Central UK, Westside Showdown Finalist), Alix Brown (The Comedy Store's Ding-Dong Show, Pretty Funny Women), Nicole Tran (Vulcan Gas Company, Kill Tony), Bruna Portugal (Netflix is a Joke Fest, Laugh Factory), Andrea Vicunia (Second City Chicago, The Comedy Store) and Jessica Winther (The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory). Hosted by Corde Snell (Punchline, The Comedy Store, San Jose Improv).

WHEN: CWA: Thursday, August 4th, 8PM & KFMNO: Sunday, August 7th, 7:30PM

WHERE: Cobbs Comedy Club: 915 Columbus Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94133

ADMISSION: 18 and up.

CWA: $25 General Admission, $33 Reserved Premium. $30 Day of show. 2 beverages minimum.

KFMNO: $22 General Admission, $30 Reserved Premium Seating. $28 Day of show. 2 beverages minimum.

HOW: For reservations please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187363®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cobbscomedy.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via link or website, or bought on the day at the door.

Details on website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187363®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cobbscomedy.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1