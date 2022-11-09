COCKETTES: ETERNAL EMISSIONS Comes to PianoFight In Oakland

DJ Dank invites you to COCKETTES: ETERNAL EMISSIONS. Take a trip back to the heyday of the Cockettes in this colorful multi-media musical revue- featuring musical numbers made famous by the Cockettes with members of the original Cockettes in person! Video testimonies and archival footage round out the revue. Produced by Dan Karkoska. Musical Direction by original Cockette - Scrumbly Koldewyn.

COCKETTES: ETRNAL EMISSIONS will be performed Sat., Dec. 3 and Sun., Dec. 4 at 7:30 pm, at PianoFight Oakland - 1540 Broadway (at 16th St.) in Oakland. 94612 - (Nearest BART 19th St.)

Tix - $40 - $60 - Cabaret Seating, Front Cabaret Seating, Premium Runway Seating. This is a limited engagement. - 2 Performances only!

For more info. call PianoFight Oakland at 510-858-7383 or Production at 415-350-3295 during business hours.

Tix: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208292®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fcockettes-eternal-emissions-at-pianofight-oakland-tickets-444804270547?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Performers scheduled to appear include: (as of 11-1-22 - Alphabetically) Birdie Bob Watt, Bonni Suval, Carl Linkhart, Christian Heppenstahl, Corey Gogo Pup, Diogo Zavadzki, Ellie Stokes, Kitten on the Keys, Matt Bratko, Maxine Hall, Noah Haydon, Scrumbly Koldewyn (orig. Cockette, piano / Music Director), Steven Satyricon, Sunshine, and more.

TECH CREDITS: Scrumbly Koldewyn (Writer); Dan Karkoska (Producer); David Hawkins (Graphic Designer); Birdie-Bob Watt (Ass't. Director); Lawrence Helman (Publicity); Jim Jeske (Artist).

In 1969, The Cockettes debuted at the Palace Theater in San Francisco with their midnight sensation the Nocturnal Dream Show starring a genderbending, glitter-encrusted, drug-induced theater troupe who took drag and old Hollywood musicals and turned them inside out and upside down, attracting the attention of the American underground culture.

Fifty years later in 2020, they celebrated their golden anniversary with an epic, sold-out event featuring many of their classic numbers and a special appearance by cult film icon John Waters at the Victoria Theatre in San Francisco. Additional shows were booked to continue the celebration, but COVID changed those plans.

Now, after a successful run Oasis in San Francisco last June, DJ Dank is bringing a colorful, multimedia, musical revue: Cockettes: Eternal Emissions, across the Bay Bridge to Oakland for a two-night run at PianoFight Oakland, Dec 3-4, 2022 (shows at 7:30 pm), to continue that mission. Musical director and original Cockette, Scrumbly Koldewyn has reconceived the 2020 show and even added a few numbers since June 2022 to create a naughty, scintillating, debaucherously, dreamlike revue especially for PianoFight Oakland.

The Cockette's sprawling, kaleidoscopic pantheon of colorful personalities included icons: Hibiscus and Sylvester, and was often augmented by special guests, most notably drag superstars Divine and Mink Stole. The Cockettes were ahead of their time, especially in the acceptance of gender fluidity and glittered beards, and they changed the face of drag forever.

Although the Cockettes disbanded in 1972, its many members kept the group's spirit alive; in 2009, a theater troupe called the Thrillpeddlers helmed by Russell Blackwood revived a legendary Cockettes show called Pearls Over Shanghai to much acclaim and a long 22 month run. Playing on the interest already garnered by David Weissman & Bill Weber's The Cockettes documentary released in 2002, interest in this troupe was reawakened and entertained an entirely new & appreciative audience. Over the next decade, The Thrillpeddlers continued recreating Cockette shows under the watchful eye of the original songwriter and Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn.