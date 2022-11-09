COCKETTES: ETERNAL EMISSIONS Comes to PianoFight In Oakland
Performances are December 3-4.
DJ Dank invites you to COCKETTES: ETERNAL EMISSIONS. Take a trip back to the heyday of the Cockettes in this colorful multi-media musical revue- featuring musical numbers made famous by the Cockettes with members of the original Cockettes in person! Video testimonies and archival footage round out the revue. Produced by Dan Karkoska. Musical Direction by original Cockette - Scrumbly Koldewyn.
COCKETTES: ETRNAL EMISSIONS will be performed Sat., Dec. 3 and Sun., Dec. 4 at 7:30 pm, at PianoFight Oakland - 1540 Broadway (at 16th St.) in Oakland. 94612 - (Nearest BART 19th St.)
Tix - $40 - $60 - Cabaret Seating, Front Cabaret Seating, Premium Runway Seating. This is a limited engagement. - 2 Performances only!
For more info. call PianoFight Oakland at 510-858-7383 or Production at 415-350-3295 during business hours.
Tix: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208292®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fcockettes-eternal-emissions-at-pianofight-oakland-tickets-444804270547?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Performers scheduled to appear include: (as of 11-1-22 - Alphabetically) Birdie Bob Watt, Bonni Suval, Carl Linkhart, Christian Heppenstahl, Corey Gogo Pup, Diogo Zavadzki, Ellie Stokes, Kitten on the Keys, Matt Bratko, Maxine Hall, Noah Haydon, Scrumbly Koldewyn (orig. Cockette, piano / Music Director), Steven Satyricon, Sunshine, and more.
TECH CREDITS: Scrumbly Koldewyn (Writer); Dan Karkoska (Producer); David Hawkins (Graphic Designer); Birdie-Bob Watt (Ass't. Director); Lawrence Helman (Publicity); Jim Jeske (Artist).
In 1969, The Cockettes debuted at the Palace Theater in San Francisco with their midnight sensation the Nocturnal Dream Show starring a genderbending, glitter-encrusted, drug-induced theater troupe who took drag and old Hollywood musicals and turned them inside out and upside down, attracting the attention of the American underground culture.
Fifty years later in 2020, they celebrated their golden anniversary with an epic, sold-out event featuring many of their classic numbers and a special appearance by cult film icon John Waters at the Victoria Theatre in San Francisco. Additional shows were booked to continue the celebration, but COVID changed those plans.
Now, after a successful run Oasis in San Francisco last June, DJ Dank is bringing a colorful, multimedia, musical revue: Cockettes: Eternal Emissions, across the Bay Bridge to Oakland for a two-night run at PianoFight Oakland, Dec 3-4, 2022 (shows at 7:30 pm), to continue that mission. Musical director and original Cockette, Scrumbly Koldewyn has reconceived the 2020 show and even added a few numbers since June 2022 to create a naughty, scintillating, debaucherously, dreamlike revue especially for PianoFight Oakland.
The Cockette's sprawling, kaleidoscopic pantheon of colorful personalities included icons: Hibiscus and Sylvester, and was often augmented by special guests, most notably drag superstars Divine and Mink Stole. The Cockettes were ahead of their time, especially in the acceptance of gender fluidity and glittered beards, and they changed the face of drag forever.
Although the Cockettes disbanded in 1972, its many members kept the group's spirit alive; in 2009, a theater troupe called the Thrillpeddlers helmed by Russell Blackwood revived a legendary Cockettes show called Pearls Over Shanghai to much acclaim and a long 22 month run. Playing on the interest already garnered by David Weissman & Bill Weber's The Cockettes documentary released in 2002, interest in this troupe was reawakened and entertained an entirely new & appreciative audience. Over the next decade, The Thrillpeddlers continued recreating Cockette shows under the watchful eye of the original songwriter and Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn.
More Hot Stories For You
November 8, 2022
Opera San José will present Verdi's Falstaff. Adapted from Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor and scenes from Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2, this hilarious and beloved comedic masterpiece offers a joyful look at one of the Bard’s most popular characters.
San José Chamber Orchestra Presents CELEBRATION Next Month
November 8, 2022
Glorious works to welcome the changing of the year with pianist Jon Nakamatsu and clarinetists Jon Manasse and (his son) Alec Manasse. Conductor Barbara Day Turner. Music by Chopin, Franz Krommer, Jessie Montgomery, Mozart, Prokofiev, George Gershwin and Michael Touchi.
World Premiere of CASHED OUT Comes to San Francisco Playhouse in January 2023
November 8, 2022
San Francisco Playhouse presents the World Premiere of Cashed Out by Native American playwright Claude Jackson, Jr.
Carole J Bufford Plays The Venetian Room This Month
November 8, 2022
Bay Area Cabaret's 2022-23 season featuring exceptional and critically acclaimed cabaret, jazz and Broadway artists, continues with multi award-winning star, Carole J. Bufford, on Sunday, November 20 at 5 p.m. in her frothy hit show, Vintage Pop!
Leap Into The Holiday Season With DEAR SAN FRANCISCO
November 7, 2022
Leap into the holiday season with the show thousands have fallen head over heels for! Starting November 22, Club Fugazi will be decking the hall and sprinkling joyful holiday touches into the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive resident show, Dear San Francisco. Guests will also find holiday favorites appearing on the popular menu of food and beverage options.