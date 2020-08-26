CMT San Jose Presents SUMMER REVUE at the Drive-In

The screening of original musical revues will cap off the 52nd season.

CMT San Jose will present Summer Revue at the Drive-In, two original musical revues, one for Mainstage performers (ages 14-20) and one for Rising Stars (ages 8 to 14), both featuring some of Broadway's most exciting and popular new titles, on Thursday, September 10, at West Wind Capitol Drive-In. Gates open at 6:30 pm, the program begins at 7:45 pm.

CMT's Summer Revue video production features 180 kids, two casts (60 each) of Rising Stars and one cast of 60 for the Mainstage production. Both revue productions were produced by an artistic team including Artistic Director Kevin R. Hauge, director-choreographer Shannon Self, director-choreographer Whitney Janssen, and vocal director RB Embleton. Each performer is featured in three production numbers, all set in small groups of 12 or less.

"CMT is committed to provide an outlet for our participants and our community in whatever form is possible," explains CMT Artistic Director Kevin Hauge. "While working virtually this summer prohibited us from the connective and collaborative work that we know so well, it opened new ways for us to be creative and work in smaller groups with our resilient and committed performers. I'm so proud of the work all our performers have produced. Gathering at the Drive-In is not quite the Montgomery Theater, but allows this community to gather and celebrate the creativity, talent, and dedication of our youth. All are welcome, please come join us!"

How did they do it?

Once it was determined that live productions at the Montgomery Theatre could not happen, CMT envisioned how to create a new musical experience that would engage young performers to continue learning and excel. All rehearsals were done virtually. The artistic staff created extremely detailed story boards for every number. Participants were taught music and choreography and then were asked to film their parts based on the story boards, so they only had to film the sections they were in. Kids learned vocals from CMT's local vocal director and then sent vocal files to CMT's vocal director in New York who then put them all together and sent them back to the kids so that they could rehearse their parts with music tracks with full harmony and full production sound. The kids were then asked to send back their scripted videos for each number to the CMT editors who put together the final piece premiering on September 10 at the drive-in.

Summer Revue at the Drive-In is the final CMT get-together for Season 52 and includes the annual tribute to Rising Stars kids who are moving on to Mainstage productions next season.

Tickets are on sale now for Summer Revue at the Drive-in ($40 per car; $50 per after September 1)

at cmtsj.org/tickets. West Wind Capitol Drive-in is at 3630 Hillcap Ave in San Jose; directions here.

CMT Fall Education Classes

CMT continues to move forward with safe, creative, and successful ways to educate, train and provide performance opportunities for kids ages 4 to 20. Beginning in September, CMT will be offering programming that puts kids together in a Covid-19 safe environment, allows them to continue to hone their craft and be part of the CMT community the best way possible until productions can return in a theatre setting.

Club CMT

A new, in-person after school program for ages 2-8, offering quality musical theater training in a fun, safe and engaging environment. Students will rotate between core classes in Acting, Voice, and Dance as well as exciting elective classes.

September 1-November 6, two days a week, Tuition: $725.

Details and to register here, https://www.cmtsj.org/club/

Studio CMT

Recital Classes-Musical theater fun for Junior Talents (kindergarten and first grade). Classes are outdoors and run one-hour teaching the basic skills in voice, dance and acting in a safe and engaging environment.

September 8-October 30, Tuesdays or Wednesdays. Tuition: $210

Details and to register, https://www.cmtsj.org/recital-classes/

Dance Classes-CMT's popular dance classes for ages 10-16 go virtual, with Tap and Musical Theater dance offered through Zoom.

September 14-November 2, Mondays. Tuition: $160

Details and to register here, https://www.cmtsj.org/dance/

