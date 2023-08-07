BroadwaySF to Welcome Conservationist Icon Jane Goodall for Exclusive Event

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, will welcome conservationist icon Dr. Jane Goodall in conversation on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St., San Francisco). Tickets (starting at $50) will go on sale on Wednesday, August 9 at 10:30 a.m. at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.



Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace, is a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world.



Dr. Goodall is known for groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, which forever changed our understanding of our relationship to the rest of the animal kingdom. This transformative research continues today as the longest running wild chimpanzee study in the world. Jane’s work builds on scientific innovations, growing a lifetime of advocacy including trailblazing efforts through her international organization the Jane Goodall Institute which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through JGI’s Roots & Shoots program.



Today, Jane continues to connect with worldwide audiences, despite the challenges of the pandemic, through ‘Virtual Jane’ including remote lectures, recordings, and her podcast, the “Jane Goodall Hopecast.” In 2021, Jane was the recipient of the Templeton Prize, and her newest book, “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” was published.



Jane is a global icon spreading hope and turning it into meaningful positive impact to create a better world for people, other animals, and the planet we share.