BroadwaySF to Present UNSCRIPTED: An Evening With William H. Macy + Screening Of FARGO

The event will take place on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at San Francisco's Curran Theater.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, will present UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with William H. Macy + Screening of Fargo—the next installment in BroadwaySF's Unscripted series where culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling, live on stage—taking place on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Geary St.).

Tickets (starting at $55.50) for UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with William H. Macy + Screening of Fargo go on-sale to the general public on Thursday, November 16 at 11 a.m. at broadwaysf.com. A limited number of VIP tickets are available that include the best seats in the house along with a post-show photo opportunity with William H. Macy.

Macy will introduce and screen the film, sharing behind-the-scenes insights about his iconic role as Jerry Lundegaard, and working with the Coen brothers. Macy's performance in Fargo was critically acclaimed, and he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The film itself was also a critical and commercial success, winning two Academy Awards (Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Original Screenplay for the Coen brothers). It is considered to be one of the greatest films of the 1990s and one of the best films ever made about Minnesota.

William H. Macy is an Oscar and Golden Globe nominee, an Emmy and SAG Award winning actor, and a writer in theater, film, and television. Most recently he was in the independent feature film Maybe I Do, the Hulu mini-series The Dropout, and starred in the Showtime series Shameless, for which he was nominated twice for a Best Actor Emmy Award and has won twice for the SAG Award. Macy's film credits include Seabiscuit, The Cooler, Magnolia, Boogie Nights, Jurassic Park III, Fargo, TNT's Door to Door, Wild Hogs, and Room. William H. Macy made his feature directorial debut with Rudderless, the closing film at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. The Layover, his second film, was released in 2017 followed by his third film, Krystal, in April of 2018. In addition, Macy is a founding member of the Atlantic Theater Company.

